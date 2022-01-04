Schools closed: Kovid-19: Punjab schools and colleges closed, number of infected people exceeds 6 lakh, new guidelines issued – Punjab schools and colleges closed, check new Kovid guidelines

Highlights In Punjab, schools, colleges and coaching centers have been closed immediately.

A night curfew has been imposed in Punjab along with neighboring states.

Vaccination of all employees is mandatory.

Schools and colleges closed in Punjab Against the growing threat of corona virus (COVID-19) and Omicron type (Omicron), the Punjab government has closed all schools and colleges in the state immediately. The announcement came after the government led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channy decided to impose restrictions like mini lockdown in the state. A night curfew has also been imposed in Punjab which will run daily from 10 pm to 5 am. In addition, a number of important decisions have been made to prevent infection.



Night curfew was imposed from 10 pm to 5 am

Against the backdrop of increasing cases of Kovid-19, the Punjab government on Tuesday night decided to impose curfew, shut down educational institutions and run cinema halls at 50 per cent capacity. Officials said that as per the order issued by the Home and Law Department on Tuesday, the movement of people will be banned from 10 pm to 5 am in all cities and towns of Punjab for all unnecessary work.

Offline classes of all educational institutions closed

According to the order, all educational institutions, schools, colleges, universities and coaching centers will remain closed. Bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, museums and zoos will be run at 50 per cent capacity and all their staff must be fully vaccinated. Only employees who have received both doses of the vaccine will be allowed access to government and private offices, workplaces, and factories. These restrictions will remain in effect until January 15, 2022, but no date has been set for the resumption of schools or colleges.

In Punjab, more than 6 lakh people have been infected and more than 16000 people have died

The demand for closure of schools and colleges in Punjab had been going on for days as several neighboring states like Haryana had already implemented it. As the wave of Kovid-19 bans spread across all the states, it was imperative for Punjab to implement these bans as well. Kovid cases in Punjab have risen sharply in the last one week. As of Monday, more than 400 new Kovid-19 infections have been reported in the state, bringing the total number of infected patients in the state to more than 6 lakh. Several days later, a case of death came to light which made the matter even more worrying. So far, 6,05,922 cases of Kovid-19 have been detected in the state and 16,651 people have died due to the infection.