Schools closed: Schools in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed due to Kovid 19

Highlights School closed again due to corona virus.

The Himachal Pradesh government issued the notice.

All schools in the state will be closed from September 21.

School Closing Breaking News: Recently, schools, colleges and other educational institutions were being opened across the country due to the corona virus (COVID 19) outbreak. The decision was made in view of the decline in the number of patients infected with Covid-19. But once the schools have been hit by the corona. The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to close the school again.



In fact, in view of the resurgence of Kovid-1 of in Himachal Pradesh, it has been decided to close the school. All schools in the state have been closed since September 21, 2021. Revenue Department Disaster Management The Himachal Pradesh government has issued an official notice. The direct link to the notice is given below.

How long will the school be closed?

According to the official notification, in view of the Covid-1 active active cases and the level of positivity, the Chairman-State Executive Committee (SEC) had directed that all schools except residential schools would remain closed till September 25, 2021. However, teaching and non-teaching staff will continue to come to the school. Separately, Covid-19 SOPs will be issued by the Department of Education for residential schools.

Essential guidelines

Education and non-teaching staff will continue to come to residential schools. However, in the meantime it will be mandatory to follow some covid rules. These include face masks, social distillations, personal hand sanitizers and other guidelines.

Rising cases of Kovid-19 in the state

Schools in Himachal Pradesh were reopened on August 12 from 9 to 12, but closed a week later due to an increase in Kovid-19 cases. No decision has been taken yet on when the school will start in the state. The total number of active cases of Covid-19 in the state is 1,562. The death rate due to Kovid-19 in the state is 1.68%. Furthermore, the active rate of COVID-19 cases in the state is 0.72%. The death toll from Kovid-19 in the state is 3,650.

