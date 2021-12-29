Schools closed: UP schools closed News: UP schools will be closed for 15 days
- 15 days holiday for schools in Uttar Pradesh.
- Schools will be closed from December 31.
- This decision has been made due to the omicron type and increasing cases of winter.
UP schools will remain closed till January 14
District Primary Education Officer Vijay Pratap Singh said that the schools of class I to VIII in the schools of the council will have 15 days winter break. In the instructions issued by the secretary of the education council, the holiday has been declared from 31st December to 14th January. At the same time, DIOS Dr Amarkant Singh said the order would only apply to basic schools. No winter vacation order has been issued to secondary schools.
Schools in Delhi closed, winter break begins from January 15
Following a high-level meeting on the situation of Kovid-19 in the national capital, the Delhi government issued a yellow alert yesterday evening and closed schools immediately. However, DDMA informed that online classes, CBSE registration, exams and related activities will continue as per schedule. The Delhi government has announced winter vacation for primary classes from January 15, 2021 to Class V.
Night curfew at JNU too
Following the order of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has imposed a night curfew on the university till further orders on December 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Omicron type cases are on the rise
According to figures released by the Union Ministry of Health on Thursday (December 30, 2021), India has the highest number of 180 cases of coronavirus omicron in a single day, bringing the total number of such infections in the country to 961. Gone.
