Schools closed: Will schools be closed in 4 districts of Haryana, UP and Rajasthan? Find out here – Delhi school closures NCR Air Quality Panel asks Rajasthan to consider school closures

Highlights Schools in Delhi are closed for 1 week.

Schools in 4 districts of Haryana have been closed.

UP and Rajasthan were asked to consider closing schools.

Schools closed in Delhi NCR: Pollution levels are rising in Delhi NCR and surrounding cities. Air pollution in Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad is critical. In view of this serious pollution situation, schools in Delhi have already been closed and now Vayu has decided to close schools in four districts under the National Capital Region (NCR) – Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar. Indicate how many days schools will be closed.



Delhi

Offline classes in Delhi schools will be closed for a week. Government offices will also be closed till November 17 and employees will work from home. The Delhi Chief Minister said that the decision was taken in the interest of the children. It was decided to close the schools to prevent children from breathing in the polluted air.

Also read: CBSE Term 1 Exam: CBSE 12th Term 1 exams are starting from tomorrow, see details



Haryana

An order has been issued to close all government and private schools in four districts of Haryana. Schools in Gurgaon, Jhajjar, Faridabad and Sonipat will remain closed till November 17. Gurgaon’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 287 on Sunday. Block Education Officer Sheel Kumari said the school was ordered to close by the disaster management. Awaiting issuance of letter from Directorate.

Schools may also be closed in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan

The Air Quality Management Commission (CAQM) has advised Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to consider implementing restrictions announced by the Delhi government to curb rising levels of air pollution, including construction and demolition activities as well as school closures. Schools in 4 districts of Haryana have been closed. In such a scenario, schools in UP and Rajasthan may also be closed now.

Also read:JNVST 2022: Registration date for Navodaya Vidyalaya class 9th admission extended, find out when entrance test will be held