Schools, colleges in Delhi to resume from February 7, vaccination mandatory for DDMA teachers

Schools and colleges in Delhi will start from February 7. In the meeting held on Friday (February 4, 2022), the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, DDMA has given permission for COVID-19 review meeting. Schools will start in phases from Monday (February 7). At present students of class 9th to 12th are allowed to come to the school for offline classes. Offline classes for junior students will be decided later in the Covid-19 review meeting.One of the conditions for resumption of schools in the state at the Covid-19 review meeting on February 4 stated that teachers who have not received the Covid-19 vaccine will not be admitted to the school. DDM has allowed the resumption of schools in Delhi, but online classes may continue for students who do not want to attend school yet.

CBSE Term 1 Result 2022: CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result Coming Soon, Learn How To Check Without Internet

These guidelines must be followed

Detailed guidelines for starting schools will be issued soon. It will contain the necessary instructions to prevent corona virus. This may include parental or parental written approval, face mask or face shield, social distance and hand sanitizer for going to school.

NEET PG 2022 postponed: NEET PG 2022 exams will not be held on March 12, orders postponed for 6 to 8 weeks

The restrictions were lifted with the Delhi Night Curfew

The timing of the night curfew in Delhi has also been changed while other restrictions have been relaxed. The night curfew is on in Delhi and will start from 11 pm instead of 10 pm. Apart from this, the offices will be opened at full capacity, gym and spa will be started, DDMA said. Those traveling alone in a car do not need to wear a mask.

At its last meeting on January 27, the DDMA relaxed other restrictions while lifting the weekend curfew. It allowed cinema halls, gyms, amusement parks, etc. to open at 50 per cent capacity and allowed 200 people to attend the wedding.