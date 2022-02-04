Schools, colleges in Delhi to resume from February 7, vaccination mandatory for DDMA teachers
DDM imposed this condition for teachers
One of the conditions for resumption of schools in the state at the Covid-19 review meeting on February 4 stated that teachers who have not received the Covid-19 vaccine will not be admitted to the school. DDM has allowed the resumption of schools in Delhi, but online classes may continue for students who do not want to attend school yet.
These guidelines must be followed
Detailed guidelines for starting schools will be issued soon. It will contain the necessary instructions to prevent corona virus. This may include parental or parental written approval, face mask or face shield, social distance and hand sanitizer for going to school.
The restrictions were lifted with the Delhi Night Curfew
The timing of the night curfew in Delhi has also been changed while other restrictions have been relaxed. The night curfew is on in Delhi and will start from 11 pm instead of 10 pm. Apart from this, the offices will be opened at full capacity, gym and spa will be started, DDMA said. Those traveling alone in a car do not need to wear a mask.
At its last meeting on January 27, the DDMA relaxed other restrictions while lifting the weekend curfew. It allowed cinema halls, gyms, amusement parks, etc. to open at 50 per cent capacity and allowed 200 people to attend the wedding.
Class 10-12 schools are open, no vaccination, no admission. Gurugram school resumes
#Schools #colleges #Delhi #resume #February #vaccination #mandatory #DDMA #teachers
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.