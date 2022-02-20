Schools, colleges resume: Schools and colleges in these states will start from tomorrow, see details
Offline classes will begin on February 21 at BHU
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) decided to reopen the campus for PhD students on February 10 with immediate effect. The university has decided to resume offline classes with some rules. Final year classes in agriculture, veterinary and science, management institutes, environment and sustainable development have started offline with immediate effect. The first and second year offline classes will start from 21st February 2022.
Gujarat will no longer have online classes
The Gujarat government has decided to close online classes and said that from February 21, classes will have to be taken offline in schools and colleges in the state. The state government had earlier offered online or offline classes for 10th, 12th and college students. Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Waghani said no classes would be online after February 21 as all schools and colleges could start offline classes on their campuses.
In Kerala, evening schools will start from February 21
Offline classes have started in Kerala since last Monday (February 14, 2022) but morning schools. The teachers ‘unions have protested against the government’s issuance of guidelines for resumption after the education minister held a meeting with the teachers’ unions on Tuesday to take a final decision on the issue. During the meeting, instructions were given to start school by noon. Regular evening classes will begin on February 21st. Education Minister V Sivankutty said the directive applies to all schools, including ICSE and CBSE courses.
Pre-primary schools will also be started in Goa
The Goa education department has ordered reopening of all schools, including pre-primary, from Monday. Director of Education Bhushan Sawaikar said the decision to reopen the school was taken in view of the declining number of Kovid-19 patients in the state. Students can be given a discount on time in the early days if need be, he said. The circular said that the examination should be conducted only offline and officials should not insist on school uniforms.
