Education

Schools, colleges resume: Schools and colleges in these states will start from tomorrow, see details

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Schools, colleges resume: Schools and colleges in these states will start from tomorrow, see details
Written by admin
Schools, colleges resume: Schools and colleges in these states will start from tomorrow, see details

Schools, colleges resume: Schools and colleges in these states will start from tomorrow, see details

Considering the rapidly declining cases of Corona virus (COVID 19) infection, states across the country have opened schools and colleges for almost all classes (grades 1 to 12 and higher education). Students have been returning to school-college for about two years now. With the board exams approaching 2022, many states have started offline classes for 10th and 12th grade students. Schools, colleges, and universities have also issued Covid-19 guidelines for resuming physical classes. However, schools and colleges are still not fully operational in many states. Some of these schools and colleges will start from 21st February.

Offline classes will begin on February 21 at BHU

Contents hide
1 Offline classes will begin on February 21 at BHU
2 Gujarat will no longer have online classes
3 In Kerala, evening schools will start from February 21
4 Pre-primary schools will also be started in Goa
-21-

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) decided to reopen the campus for PhD students on February 10 with immediate effect. The university has decided to resume offline classes with some rules. Final year classes in agriculture, veterinary and science, management institutes, environment and sustainable development have started offline with immediate effect. The first and second year offline classes will start from 21st February 2022.

Gujarat will no longer have online classes

navbharat times

The Gujarat government has decided to close online classes and said that from February 21, classes will have to be taken offline in schools and colleges in the state. The state government had earlier offered online or offline classes for 10th, 12th and college students. Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Waghani said no classes would be online after February 21 as all schools and colleges could start offline classes on their campuses.

READ Also  UPSC Geo Scientist Exam: UPSC Geo Scientist Exam: Learn the pattern and syllabus of prelims and main exam here - upsc geo scientist exam 2022 Pattern and syllabus

In Kerala, evening schools will start from February 21

-21-

Offline classes have started in Kerala since last Monday (February 14, 2022) but morning schools. The teachers ‘unions have protested against the government’s issuance of guidelines for resumption after the education minister held a meeting with the teachers’ unions on Tuesday to take a final decision on the issue. During the meeting, instructions were given to start school by noon. Regular evening classes will begin on February 21st. Education Minister V Sivankutty said the directive applies to all schools, including ICSE and CBSE courses.

Pre-primary schools will also be started in Goa

navbharat times

The Goa education department has ordered reopening of all schools, including pre-primary, from Monday. Director of Education Bhushan Sawaikar said the decision to reopen the school was taken in view of the declining number of Kovid-19 patients in the state. Students can be given a discount on time in the early days if need be, he said. The circular said that the examination should be conducted only offline and officials should not insist on school uniforms.

#Schools #colleges #resume #Schools #colleges #states #start #tomorrow #details

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  7th Pay Commission: Delhi University Bharti 2021: Hundreds of vacancies of Assistant Professors in DU, 7th CPC will be paid - 2021 Recruitment for Assistant Professor in Delhi University, 7th CPC Salary

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment