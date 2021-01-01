Schools open in Uttar Pradesh: Schools are reopening in Uttar Pradesh: Schools are opening from Monday …

Schools are being opened in Uttar Pradesh from August 16 under the Covid-19 protocol. Schools will be open from 9th to 12th. Schools will be open only 5 days a week. Schools will not be open on Saturdays. Duties of 60 officers have been assigned to inspect the schools. The inspection report will have to be sent to the Directorate by evening.Additional Chief Secretary Aradhana Shukla has also issued orders in this regard. A team of experts has been formed for the investigation. Shambhu Kumar has been given charge of Fatehpur, Neha Prakash has been given charge of Barabanki and Uday Bhan Tripathi has been given charge of Mirzapur. Director Education Vinay Pandey has been given charge of Lucknow, Additional Director Manju Sharma of Sitapur, Mahendra Dev of Meerut, Anjana Goyal of Pratapgarh, Divyakant Shukla of Prayagraj Bareilly, Ajay Kumar of Badaun and Shahjahanpur. Pradeep Kumar has been given charge of Chandauli-Jaunpur and DD Vikas Srivastava has been given charge of Varanasi.

According to the order, a total of 60 officers, including DIET principals, assistant directors and senior experts, have been assigned to inspect the schools. All of these will have to oversee the arrangement of at least one and at most ten schools in different blocks, urban and rural areas. The inspection report of the schools will have to be submitted to the Directorate of Education immediately in the evening.

