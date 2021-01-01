Schools reopen: UP School News: Yogi government shows green flag for reopening classes 1 to 8 in UP

Highlights Yogi government’s decision to open schools in phases while corona slows down

After 9th to 12th from 16th August, now other class schools in UP will also be opened soon.

The Uttar Pradesh government has asked the schools to reopen from September 6 to August 8 and from August 1 to 5 to August 23

Lucknow

Amid the declining pace of corona, the Yogi government has now decided to open the school in phases. After opening schools from 9th to 12th from 16th August, now other classes of schools in UP will also open soon. The UP government plans to open the school next week from September 6 to 8 and from September 1 to August 1, i.e. from August 23.

Having received the green signal from the state government, now the school administration has to take a decision according to the Kovid guidelines and prepare accordingly. Earlier, from Monday, 9th to 12th schools have been opened across the state. In the meantime, 50-50 percent of the students were called in two shifts. The first shift will be from 8 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 12.30 am to 4.30 pm.

Read: In UP, schools from 9th to 12th are open, learning in two shifts, with prayers and lunch in the classroom.

Kovid guidelines are being strictly followed in schools. Schools are equipped with hand sanitizers, masks, pulse oximeters and thermal scanning. Currently, five days a week will be held Monday to Friday. Also, it has been decided that there will be no assembly in the schools and there will also be lunch in the classroom in between.

After one shift the whole class will be cleaned

The principal of CMS School in Lucknow said, ‘Our staff and teachers have been vaccinated. The children are coming in two shifts. There are 45 minutes for sanitation between the two shifts. The teacher at the school in Moradabad said, “Half of the children will come in the first shift from 8 to 12 in the morning, the other half will come in the second shift from 12:30 to 4:30.”

Corona has improved the situation in UP. On Sunday, no new cases of infection were found in 49 districts, while cases of single digit corona were found in 26 districts. Apart from this, active cases in 15 districts have now gone to zero. Aligarh, Amethi, Ballia, Bahraich, Farrukhabad, Hathras, Kaushambi, Saharanpur, Shamli, Chitrakoot, Firozabad, Hardoi, Kasganj, Mahoba and Sonbhadra now have no case of Kovid-1 of.

