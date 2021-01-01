Schools reopened in Delhi from 9th to 12th in 2021: I will open schools in Delhi News: Schools will be reopened in Delhi in two phases, children from 1st to 12th will go to school

Highlights Schools will be opened in Delhi, from September 1, 9th to 12th standard children will come

In the second phase, children from class 6 to 8 will be called to school from September 8.

The decision was taken by DDMA today following the report of the expert committee

New Delhi

It has been decided to open schools from 6th to 12th in Delhi. This will be done in two stages. In the first phase, schools will be open from September 1 to 9th, in the second phase from September 8 to 6th to 8th. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) met today following the report of an expert committee set up to formulate guidelines for opening schools. It was decided that older children should be called first and younger children should be allowed to call after a week.



The schools will be opened in two phases

The next day after receiving the report of the expert committee, the DDMA meeting had a serious discussion on various aspects of starting a school. It was then decided to call the older children to school from the first of next month. Children from class 9 to 12 will start coming from September 1 and after that, children from class VI to VIII will also be allowed to come to school eight days from September 8. Currently, in Delhi schools, students of class 10th to 12th are allowed to go to the school for activities related to admission, practical work.

The second wave of corona ended in Delhi

The decision to open a school in Delhi has been taken in view of the weakness of the second wave of corona there. The number of new corona cases in the national capital has been hovering between 20-50 over the past several weeks. Meanwhile, the good news is that no one has died of the disease for days. On Thursday, no deaths were reported from Kovid-1, while 45 new cases of infection were reported.



Anxiety of parents

The Kovid-1 epidemic in Delhi seems to be under control, but parents are still confused about sending their children to school. In the wake of the third wave warning from experts and claims that children have been more affected by the new wave, parents of children cannot decide what to do when the school opens. In such a situation, it is most likely that many children do not appear in schools in the early days.

What is in the recommendation of the expert committee

Sources said that the expert committee has submitted SOP to the government in its report. The report describes how schools can be started for senior, middle and primary classes. The government also agrees that all senior students should go to school first and in a few days the schools should be open for other classes as well. However, vaccination of teachers and staff in schools will be mandatory.



Emphasis on teacher vaccination

Vaccination of teachers and staff in government schools of Delhi government is almost complete. The government should ensure that vaccination of all teachers and staff in private schools is completed as soon as possible. The DDMA meeting, chaired by LG Anil Baijal, will be attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Apart from this, AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria, Dr. V.K. There will be experts in various fields, including Paul. The decision to reopen the school could be taken in the first week of September, sources said.

