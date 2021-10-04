Schools reopened: Schools reopened: Schools reopened in Maharashtra after 18 months, these students are still closed

Students from 5th to 12th reached schools in Maharashtra.

Schools for students in grades one through four are still closed.

Schools reopen Latest News, Schools reopen in Maharashtra: The Government of Maharashtra has reopened schools for classes 5 to 12 from Monday, October 4, 2021. State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted congratulations to students and parents. He tweeted, ‘Congratulations to all parents and students for opening schools across the state today. We hope you enjoy your first day in a safe environment. However, schools for students of class 1 to 4 will not be opened yet.



Raunak returned to school after 18 months

Schools that have been closed for 18 months due to the corona virus (COVID 19) are returning today. Students can study them offline considering the required Kovid-1 prot protocol and rules issued by the state government. The Maharashtra government has reopened 8th to 12th standard in urban areas and 5th to 12th standard in rural areas. However, schools in class 1 to 4 in urban areas and classes 1 to 7 in villages will be closed for the time being.

Varsha Gaikwad gave this information after the meeting of Maharashtra Education Department

The decision was taken after a meeting of the Maharashtra Education Department on Sunday, October 3. State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted after the meeting, “It is necessary to coordinate with the health department, local administration to run the physical classes properly.” We are committed to providing a nurturing environment for students who return to class after a year and a half. ‘

Reopen school SOP

Last month, Varsha Gaikwad had announced that offline classes would soon be introduced in schools across the state and the government had also issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the same. Students are not required to attend physical classes as per the SOP issued by the state government for resumption of schooling. If they want to participate, they must submit a consent form from their parents. It will be mandatory to follow the rules of face mask, personal hand sanitizer, social distance in school campus. Students are prohibited from sharing their belongings with anyone.