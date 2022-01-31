Schools resume: In Tripura, pre-primary to 12th standard schools are reopened
The play is a one-on-one plan to engage students by disseminating audio and video content, including educational activities, games, etc., via WhatsApp or SMS.
A total of 152 patients with three deaths have been reported in the state in the last 24 hours. At the same time, the positivity rate is found to be 3.78%.
Schools in UP are closed till this date
In view of the corona cases in UP, the Home Department has ordered closure of schools and colleges till February 6. As per the order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Avanish Awasthi, all schools and colleges in the state will remain closed till February 6. However, online classes will run during this period. Earlier, the government had ordered closure of educational institutions till January 30. At the same time, Avanish Awasthi has denied the allegation that the school will be closed till February 15.
