Schools resume: In Tripura, pre-primary to 12th standard schools are reopened

Pre-primary to 12th standard classes have resumed in Tripura from today. Earlier, classes from pre-primary to class 7th were postponed till January 30 due to sudden increase in Kovid-19 cases. However, classes 8th to 12th were allowed to follow the Covid-19 guidelines.

The notification issued by Chandni Chandran, Joint Secretary, State Government, states, “From 31/01/2022, all schools and madrasas in the state (pre-primary to Class XII) will be functioning normally with strict supervision of Kovid proper conduct.” To reduce the educational loss, special classes have been organized for students from pre-primary to class 7 through online mode and TV channel and play alone, read alone scheme.



The play is a one-on-one plan to engage students by disseminating audio and video content, including educational activities, games, etc., via WhatsApp or SMS.

A total of 152 patients with three deaths have been reported in the state in the last 24 hours. At the same time, the positivity rate is found to be 3.78%.

Schools in UP are closed till this date



In view of the corona cases in UP, the Home Department has ordered closure of schools and colleges till February 6. As per the order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Avanish Awasthi, all schools and colleges in the state will remain closed till February 6. However, online classes will run during this period. Earlier, the government had ordered closure of educational institutions till January 30. At the same time, Avanish Awasthi has denied the allegation that the school will be closed till February 15.