Schools to be closed again: Kerala +1 exams postponed to 2021, Supreme Court postpones Plus One exams, postpones decision till September 13, Supreme Court adjourns exams in view of rising cases in state , Kerala has a ban on exams, so can schools be closed again?

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a landmark order in view of the rising number of corona cases in Kerala. The Supreme Court has adjourned for a week the state government’s decision to conduct Class XI offline exams. It is feared that the schools will not be closed again in the future following the court order. Especially considering that a third wave of corona could come at any time. In some states it is expected to come first. This has reduced vaccination.

The Supreme Court said that the situation in Kerala is worrisome due to the increasing number of cases of corona. About 70 per cent of the total cases of corona infection in the country are in this state. Children at this age cannot be endangered. A petition was filed in the Supreme Court in this regard. It opposes the decision to take the exam. The state government had decided to conduct the exam offline from September 6.



What was the argument in the petition?

The petitioner argued that the present situation was not taken seriously while deciding to conduct the examination. The court also accepted the point. A bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice CT Ravikumar said, “We have not been able to get a satisfactory reply from the state advocates in this regard.” So, giving interim relief, we pause the offline exam until the next hearing.

The Supreme Court has fixed September 13 for the next hearing of the case. Earlier, the Kerala High Court had said that conducting examinations was a matter of government policy. It is not appropriate to intervene. The petitioner challenged the High Court’s decision to refuse to intervene in the decision to conduct the offline exam. 32,097 new cases of corona were found in Kerala on Thursday. With this, the total number of corona infections has increased to 41,22,133. At the same time, the death toll had risen to 21,149 after 188 more patients died.

Will the school be closed next?

The betting market is heating up after this Supreme Court order. It is being asked whether the schools will be closed again. Although the rate of corona vaccination has increased recently, in some states, the low vaccination of people over the age of 60 remains a concern. At the same time, people under the age of 18 are not included in the vaccination program. If a third wave of corona occurs, there will be danger for both of these classes. It is feared that the third wave of corona will come first in states where vaccination has decreased and where the impact has decreased during previous waves. The school is expected to close in the future.

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab on the endangered list

In states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the corona vaccine has been found to be low in people over 60 years of age. This was discovered by ORF’s Kovid vaccine tracker. Accordingly, some states have very low vaccine coverage per 1,000 population in this age group. The ORF has analyzed the data up to 27 August. The national average of vaccination for people over 60 is 947.13. That is, about 947 out of 1000 people in this bracket have been vaccinated. However, in Tamil Nadu, UP and West Bengal the same average is 523.05 doses, 651.12 and 853.48. These three states have a population of over one crore aged in this age group.

Government’s emphasis on increasing vaccination

The Center is putting pressure on the states to increase vaccinations in this category. Seeing this, the speed of vaccination has also increased recently. However, focusing on the first vaccine, it is not clear to what extent the elderly population was vaccinated. Other ailments are more common in the elderly. This is why their vaccination is so important. At the same time, no vaccine is yet available for adolescents and children. They are out of the vaccination program. Several reports in the past have raised fears that children are most at risk if a third wave occurs.