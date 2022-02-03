Schumer-aligned dark money group hauls in record $92 million from hidden donors



A dark money group aligned with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has collected a record $ 92 million from anonymous donors in flood groups to fund Democrats to elect, the record shows.

Majority Forward, a nonprofit approved by the Senate Majority PAC of Schumer, pocketed cash between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020, showing its most recently published tax forms. The group has pushed into millions of other liberal groups during this time, including the PAC of the New York Democrats and nonprofits that work to engage voters.

But when the leftist group pulled the record cash, Schumer and other Democratic politicians attacked the Republicans for using dark money, even as they quietly benefited from much more anonymous donor cash.

“The majority forward is a kind of dark money empire that the Democrats really don’t want to talk about, especially Chuck Schumer,” Parker Thayer, an investigator at the Capital Research Center, told Gadget Clock.

“It’s not just them,” he continued. “They also control a network of four different dark money nonprofit groups, and all of this money eventually goes to the Democrat-affiliated PAC, and the primary donors behind it are largely unknown.”

Majority Forward’s latest fundraising has increased its previous fiscal year’s contribution to আগের 16 million from its previous high of $ 76 million.

From mid-2015 to mid-2018, the group reported a combined revenue of $ 69 million, meaning that its two most recent fiscal years contributed about $ 100 million more than the previous three years.

The majority of forwards did not respond to a request for comment.

Schumer, meanwhile, and other Democratic politicians have recently called on right-leaning organizations to expose their donors and punish Republicans for their black money relationships.

In 2019, Rhode Island Sen, a critic of the count, outspoken black money. Sheldon Whitehouse and other Democratic politicians have called on the Judicial Crisis Network, a right-leaning organization, to publish a list of donors who have donated more than $ 10,000 to the group.

The Daily Beast reports that senators have criticized the network for hiding “the identities of their donors,” who have “contributed millions of dollars to fund political advertising campaigns in support of nominees such as Brett Kavanagh and Neil Gorsuch.”

Politicians made the claim because they benefited simultaneously from their own judicial dark money groups, including Demand Justice and the Alliance for Justice. Both groups have sought to influence President Biden in the judicial process.

The census also pushes legislation for the public, which provides for the disclosure of donors to political nonprofits who pay more than $ 10,000. The bill calls on nonprofits to submit disclosure reports to the Federal Election Commission when they press for more than $ 10,000 in election-related activities.

Majority Forward County maintains close ties to the Senate Majority PC, which raises cash to elect Democrats to the upper house of Congress. JB Poyres, longtime Shuma Mitra, president of both Majority Forward and PAC. Both groups share office space and staff.

The Majority Forward was the largest donor to the Senate Majority PAC throughout the 2020 election cycle, meaning that Democratic Senate candidates benefited from substantial black money during the election, FEC records show. The nonprofit passed $ 51 million to contribute to PAC and added several thousand dollars to salaries in 2020.

The majority of forwards have so far pushed $ 4.3 million in grants to PAC and added $ 155,000 for 2022 cycle wages, the record shows.

“The Democratic Party made a big deal in public about getting rid of dark money, getting dark money out of politics, but the reality is that the New York Times is reporting on it now,” Thayer told Gadget Clock.

“Democrats use much darker money than Republicans, and they’re willing to accept that funding unless it benefits them, but they’re still calling on conservatives and Republicans to use dark money,” Thayer said. .

The New York Times recently reported that the 15 most active Democratic Dark Money nonprofits spent $ 1.5 billion in 2020. By comparison, 15 of the most active Republican nonprofits have spent about $ 900 million this time around.

A liberal dark money network run by Washington, DC-based consulting firm Arabella Advisors raised ব 1.6 billion in anonymous cash in 2020, Gadget Clock previously reported. It pushed $ 896 million last year for contributions and grants to liberal groups.

The Arabella-operated network has positioned itself as one of the largest dark money networks in the United States.