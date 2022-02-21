World

Schumer, Durbin, and Whitehouse voted against vast majority of Trump minority appeals court nominees

Some top Democrat senators are expected to be involved in pushing President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee – who Biden promised to be a black woman – to vote against former President Donald Trump’s Appellate Court-nominated majority who were not white men.

According to an analysis of the right-leaning Article III project, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., voted against Trump’s 95% minority appeals court nominees.

Dick Durbin, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, D-Isle, already, according to the analysis, voted against 81% of such nominees. And Sen. Sheldon of the White House, DRI, one of the most vocal members of the Judiciary Committee, voted against 71% of Trump’s minority appeals court nominees.

An analysis of the Article III project has identified dozens of other minority federal court nominees from Trump and former President George W. Bush, at least one of whom was opposed by three senators.

NY Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is waiting to speak at an event marking one year of the US Capitol Rebellion on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 6, 2022. (AP Photo / Susan Walsh, Pool)

“Democrats talk a big game about diversity and representation in court, but their records don’t match their statements,” said Mike Davis, founder and president of the Article III project, which was first shared with Gadget Clock. “These Democrats use race and gender as weapons to achieve their progressive political goals, but workplace diversity, racial advancement and gender equality are clearly not their real priorities.”

What is a Supreme Court ‘Sherpa’?

Davis added: “As Democrats prepare to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court, remember how they treated Clarence Thomas, Janice Rogers Brown, Miguel Estrada, and Amy Connie Barrett during their confirmation process.”

Democrats certainly did not vote against Trump’s minority appeals court nominees. In far more clips than Republicans did under former President Barack Obama – they created roadblocks and voted against Trump’s choice for federal district and appeals court – regardless of race or gender.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., On Capitol Hill, Washington, Thursday, October 15, 2020. Supreme Court nominee Amy Connie speaks before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the fourth day of the Barrett hearing. (AP Photo / Susan Walsh, Pool)

Democrats say they voted against these nominees based on their merits or their ideals.

Biden says he will nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court by the end of February

White House Judge Jason Kenneth asked Poliam, a black man, a series of tough questions about his beliefs about abortion and same-sex marriage in a written question for the record during his confirmation. The White House, Schumer and Durbin all voted against the confirmation of Polyam in Texas-based federal district court.

All three voted against Patrick Bumate when he was nominated to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Boomate is Asian-American and gay. Sen. Diane Feinstein, de-caliph, then ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He said he did not think Bumata had the experience to sit in the appellate court.

“Mr Bumate has argued only twice before any appellate court, state or federal, in addition to identifying only 10 appeals summaries, motions or other filings he has submitted in his legal career,” he said. “Significantly, three of these filings came after the White House interviewed Mr. Bumate about his current nomination to the Ninth Circuit.”

Article III project analysis comes as Democrats Attack Something Republicans who have criticized Biden’s promise to nominate a black woman, and the White House already refers to racism, may be the reason for Biden’s nominee’s opposition to the GOP.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, DRI, speaking during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Connie Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky)

“The president’s view is that anyone is saying that this is not possible or that we are not finding the most deserving person. [by selecting a Black woman] – It’s ridiculous, “said Jane Sackie, White House press secretary.

“I mean, it suggests that a black woman should not be part of the most important court in our country. There are no black women who have risen to the top of the legal profession with strong imaginative credentials,” she added.

Democrats also said that although Trump nominated some high-profile minority nominees for the Supreme Court, including the first female election with school-age children, his selection was an unequal number of white men.

Biden is expected to announce his Supreme Court selection this week or next Monday – when he said he planned to pick his nominee later this month.

Among the most talked about candidates is South Carolina District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs, DC Circuit Court Judge Ketanzi Brown Jackson, California Supreme Court Judge Leondra Kruger, and Sheryl Eiffel, President of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

