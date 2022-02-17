Schumer joins dozens of Democrats in urging Biden admin to halt deportations to Haiti, end Title 42



Dozens more Democrats joined Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday, calling on the Biden administration to end deportations and expel immigrants from Haiti. Historical border crisis.

In a letter to President Biden, Rep. Corey Bush, D-Mo. And more than 100 lawmakers, led by Sen. Corey Booker, DNJ, have expressed “deep concern” about the treatment of black immigrants.

Immigrants on the southern border of Mexico keep their mouths shut to approach us

They cited the Haitian migration crisis in September, when thousands of Haitians marched on the border in Del Rio and camped under a nearby bridge. Lawmakers claim the United States has a “long history of inhumane treatment of black immigrants, which is evident in the historical abuse of Haitians in particular.”

The Biden administration deported thousands of Haitians to Haiti as part of a solution to the crisis, but thousands more were allowed to enter the country. Meanwhile, due to the country’s security concerns and social unrest, the Biden administration last year designated Haiti as a temporary safe haven – allowing migrants to stay in the country even if they are here illegally.

“Haiti cannot simply accept the safe repatriation of its citizens, which is why we are deeply concerned about the large-scale removal and expulsion of people returning to Haiti,” they argued.

Lawmakers sought to blame the United States, arguing that Haitians should no longer be deported to their homeland – including the actions of the US military a century ago.

“For the Haitians in particular, we must be responsible for our political decisions and decades of US intervention, including military occupation from 1915 to 1934, which contributed to Haiti’s political instability, poverty and environmental vulnerability – forces that forced Haitians to seek refuge and safety outside their country.” By force, ”they claimed.

They call for an end not only to the deportation to Haiti, but also to the end of Title 42, the Trump-era public health ordinance that allows for the rapid expulsion of migrants to the southern border due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Only 59% of single adults expelled by Border Patrol through Heading 42 in December

While Democrats have widely embraced and encouraged sanctions related to Covid-19, imposing the title 42 restrictions on illegal immigrants is a far cry from lawmakers – even though it is being used for a growing small percentage of immigrants.

“Now is the time for the United States to adopt tougher immigration policies, especially policies introduced under the Trump administration, such as the use of Title 42, which violates our humanitarian obligations.” “In addition to halting evacuations in areas such as Haiti facing serious insecurity, we urge you to take steps to address the systematic challenges facing equal treatment of black migrants.”

They called for a comprehensive review of the “discriminatory treatment of black immigrants” in the US immigration system and for that review to be made public.

This is due to the large number of migrants arriving at the border every month. About 1.7 million immigrants were encountered in fiscal year 2021, and more than 178,800 in December alone.