Schumer reveals timeline for final vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court confirmation

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DNY, has announced the deadline for Senate confirmation of President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The confirmation vote will be held before 1:45 a.m. Thursday, Schumacher said Wednesday night. The systematic vote to end the debate on nominations will be held at 11 a.m. East.

Senate rules often require a 60-vote threshold to avoid a filibuster, but in November 2013, the Democratic-majority Senate voted only by a majority vote – except for a Supreme Court judge – to change the rules to approve judges. In April 2017, the Republican-majority Senate again changed the rules, allowing Supreme Court justices to be approved by a majority vote, confirming Justice Neil Gorsuch.

The Senate is expected to confirm Jackson’s nomination of 53 people. Sense. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Susan Collins, R-Main, and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, have announced that they will vote yes. Justice Amy Connie Barrett confirmed 52 yes in 2020.

