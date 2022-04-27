Schumer says Biden is getting closer to canceling up to $50k in student debt: Talks ‘have been very fruitful’



Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y. President Biden on Wednesday said he was approaching the cancellation of student loans of up to $ 50,000 for borrowers through executive action.

“I will continue to urge the president to take this important step. And I tell my colleagues, I think the president is moving in our direction,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “My discussions with him and his staff have been very fruitful over the last few years and I am hopeful that he will do the right thing. We are getting closer.”

The Biden administration has extended the suspension of federal student loan payments from the beginning of this month to the end of August.

More than 43 million Americans owe a total of about 75 1.75 trillion in student loan debt, which has nearly doubled in the last decade, according to the Department of Education.

Education Secretary Cardona on student loans: ‘We need to do more’

The progressive wing of the Democratic Party began pressuring Biden in the first week of his presidency to take executive action to cancel $ 50,000 in student loans, but Biden rejected their offer last year.

With Wednesday’s census expected, however, the president could take out student loans before the midterm elections later this year.

“The president is considering and looking at options for how to provide more relief to students across the country,” White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said Tuesday.

Republicans, meanwhile, have united in their opposition to student loan waivers.

A group of GOP senators on Wednesday introduced the Stop Reckless Student Loan Action Act, which would end the repayment moratorium and prevent the president from canceling student loans.

“Most Americans don’t have a college degree,” Sen. Mike Brown, R-End, said in a statement Wednesday..

“Why would they be forced to take tabs for college degrees in the name of epidemic relief? This transfer of assets is not a step towards ‘advance equity’, but a taxpayer handout to appease far-left workers.”