Schumer says he’s keeping discussions with Feinstein on her ability to serve private



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y. Democrats approached Sen. Diane Feinstein with concerns about her health, saying lawmakers had questioned her mental capacity after the report.

Senators and other officials are concerned that Feinstein, 88, is no longer mentally fit to serve as a lawmaker. San Francisco Chronicle . Critics of the California Democrats, however, declined to speak on the record and asked to keep their names secret.

Senators say Diane Feinstein’s memory is fading and he may no longer be fit to serve

“No, they didn’t,” Schumer said at a news conference Tuesday, referring to reporting and whether Democratic lawmakers had raised these concerns with him.

Schumer refrained from proposing a great approval for Feinstein’s fitness for office.

“I’ve had a lot of discussions with Senator Feinstein, but I’m keeping them to myself,” Schumer said when asked if he had confidence in his powers.

Diane Feinstein defends job performance, refuses interview with San Francisco Chronicle

Feinstein was first elected to the Senate in 1992. His current term ends in January 2025.

The San Francisco Chronicle report quoted interviews with anonymous Democratic lawmakers as saying that Feinstein’s mental health was “worse, and it’s getting worse.” Another lawmaker said Feinstein was fully in command and responsibility, but “it’s all over.”

Feinstein, the oldest senator, backtracked on claims that he was becoming mentally ill and could no longer meet his job requirements. She defended any perceived confusion as a result of her husband’s tragic death from cancer earlier this year.

“The past year has been extremely painful and confusing for me, having flown repeatedly to visit my dead husband who died a few weeks ago,” she said in an earlier statement from Gadget Clock Digital. “But there’s no question that I’m still serving and delivering to the people of California, and I’m going to put my record against anyone.”

Timothy Neroji of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.