Schuylerville CSD to appoint a new superintendent

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schuylerville Central School District (CSD) has chosen a new superintendent this week, ending the district’s search since early February. On Friday, it was announced that the district board of education intended to give Gregg Barthelmas the title of Superintendent of Schools. This decision will be made at a Board of Education meeting on Monday, April 11.

Barthelmas was one of six Schuylerville CSD employees who held an SDL certification (School District Leader) or SDA certification (School District Administrator) of qualifications required for the role of the superintendency. Barthelmas currently works at Schuylerville CSD, where he serves as the district’s Director of Pupil Personnel Services.

“It was an unbelievable moment for me when I received the phone call from Mr. Bodnar, offering me the superintendency,” said Barthelmas. “I love Schuylerville. This district has been really good to me, from the Board of Education and administrative team to the staff and students. I am thankful to be able to continue to build relationships in a district that already has an excellent academic program and is fiscally sound. I’d like to thank everyone for their unending support throughout this process. The people are one of the things that makes this place so special to me after 23 years. I look forward to continuing to enhance the incredible level of education we provide in Schuylerville.”

Barthelmas began his career with the Schuylerville Central School District in 1998, where he became a special education teacher, working with Life Skills students. During his tenure, he served as a consultant special education teacher in the middle school and the grades 7-12 Dean of Students.

In 2007, Barthelmas was promoted to an administrator as the Jr./Sr. High School Assistant Principal. In 2010 he was named the Elementary School Principal, a position he held for nine years, until 2019 when he became the district’s Director of Pupil Personnel Services.

Once officially chosen, Barthelmas is expected to begin his duties as Deputy Superintendent on September 1, and as Superintendent on Oct. 1. He replaces current Superintendent Dr. Ryan Sherman, who is departing the district after more than 12 years of service. Dr. Sherman has accepted a position as an executive director for a non-profit corporation.