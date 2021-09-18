Scientific and AI-Assisted, Remote-Controlled Killer Robots

If Israel was going to kill a top Iranian official, an act that had the potential to start a war, it needed the consent and protection of the United States. This meant acting before Mr Biden took office. In Mr Netanyahu’s best case, the assassination would derail any chance of reviving the nuclear deal, even if Mr Biden had won.

Scientist

Mohsin Fakhrizadeh grew up in an orthodox family in the holy city of Qom, the religious heart of Shia Islam. He was 18 when the Islamic Revolution toppled the Iranian monarchy, a historical calculation that fueled his imagination.

He set out to achieve two dreams: to become a nuclear scientist and to participate in the military wing of the new government. As a symbol of his devotion to the revolution, he wore a silver ring with a large, oval red agate, worn by Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and General Suleimani.

He joined the Revolutionary Guards and rose up the ranks to become a general. He did Ph.D. in nuclear physics from Isfahan University of Technology with a dissertation on “identity of neutrons”, according to Ali Akbar Salehi, former head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Agency and longtime friend and collaborator.

He led the missile development program for the Guards and pioneered the country’s nuclear program. As the Defense Ministry’s director of research, he was instrumental in developing domestic drones and traveled to North Korea to join forces on missile development, according to two Iranian officials. At the time of his death, he was the Deputy Defense Minister.

“In the fields of nuclear and nanotechnology and biochemical warfare, Mr. Fakhrizadeh was of a similar character to Qasem Soleimani, but in a completely covert manner,” Gheesh Ghorishi, who advised Iran’s foreign ministry on Arab affairs, said in an interview.

When Iran needed sensitive equipment or technology that was banned under international sanctions, Mr. Fakhrizadeh found ways to obtain them.