Scientists awarded Nobel Prize for research about temperature and touch

Why did they win?

The pair made a breakthrough discovery that triggered intense research activities that in turn led to a rapid increase in our understanding of how our nervous system senses heat, cold, and mechanical stimuli. The award winners identify critical missing links in our understanding of the complex interplay between our senses and the environment.

Specifically, Mr. Julius used capsaicin, a pungent compound from chili peppers, to identify a sensor in the nerve endings of the skin that produces irritation, which responds to heat.

Mr. Patapoutian used pressure-sensitive cells to discover a new class of sensors that respond to mechanical stimuli in the skin and internal organs.

Who are the winners?

Dr. David Julius is Professor of Physiology at the University of California, San Francisco. In the 1990s, his research into the chemical compound capsaicin revolutionized the way scientists understood the burning sensation created by chili peppers. With a team of colleagues they created a library containing millions of DNA fragments that are expressed in sensory neurons in response to pain, heat and touch.

Ardem Patapoutian is a molecular biologist and neuroscientist at the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California, who “identifies and characterizes ion channels and other sensors that translate mechanical stimuli into chemical signals,” according to the center’s website.