Scientists awarded Nobel Prize for research about temperature and touch
The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded jointly to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian “for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch” on Monday.
His work sheds light on how to reduce the chronic and acute pain associated with diseases, trauma and their treatment.
“Our ability to sense heat, cold and touch is essential to survival and strengthens our interactions with the world around us,” the Nobel committee said in a news release. “In our daily lives we take these sensations lightly, but how are nerve impulses initiated to sense temperature and pressure?”
The committee said that this question has now been resolved.
Why did they win?
The pair made a breakthrough discovery that triggered intense research activities that in turn led to a rapid increase in our understanding of how our nervous system senses heat, cold, and mechanical stimuli. The award winners identify critical missing links in our understanding of the complex interplay between our senses and the environment.
Specifically, Mr. Julius used capsaicin, a pungent compound from chili peppers, to identify a sensor in the nerve endings of the skin that produces irritation, which responds to heat.
Mr. Patapoutian used pressure-sensitive cells to discover a new class of sensors that respond to mechanical stimuli in the skin and internal organs.
Who are the winners?
Dr. David Julius is Professor of Physiology at the University of California, San Francisco. In the 1990s, his research into the chemical compound capsaicin revolutionized the way scientists understood the burning sensation created by chili peppers. With a team of colleagues they created a library containing millions of DNA fragments that are expressed in sensory neurons in response to pain, heat and touch.
Ardem Patapoutian is a molecular biologist and neuroscientist at the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California, who “identifies and characterizes ion channels and other sensors that translate mechanical stimuli into chemical signals,” according to the center’s website.
He did his Ph.D. at the California Institute of Technology in 1996 and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Southern California before joining the Scripps research team in 2000. He was nominated to the National Academy of Sciences in 2017, and was elected in 2020. American Academy of Arts and Sciences.
In 2020, Dr. Julius and Dr. Patpoutian received The Kavli Prize in Neuroscience, awarded by the Norwegian Ministry of Education for their discovery of proteins that help the body sense pressure.
Who won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Medicine?
Dr. Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice received the prize for the discovery of the hepatitis C virus. The Nobel committee said the three scientists “made possible blood tests and new drugs that have saved millions of lives.”
Who won the Nobel Prize in Science in 2020?
When will the other Nobel Prizes be announced?
There are two more science prizes. Physics will be announced on Tuesday and Chemistry will be announced in Stockholm on Wednesday.
The Prize in Literature will be announced in Stockholm on Thursday. Read about last year’s winner Lewis Gluck.
The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced in Oslo on Friday. Read about last year’s winning World Food Program.
The Nobel in Economic Sciences will be announced on 11 October in Stockholm. Last year’s award went to Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson shared.
