Scientists Find a Fossilized Ancestor of ‘Dinosaur Food’

Earlier than the primary mammals, earlier than dinosaurs roamed the Earth, a plant grew in Gondwana, a enormous continent within the Southern Hemisphere.

Nearly 280 million years later, in what’s now Brazil, scientists have recognized the fossil stays of that plant as an early member of a lineage known as cycads, or cycadales, that continues to at the present time. The invention expands scientific understanding of the resilience of these vegetation, which continued by means of two mass extinctions.

“The vegetative anatomy of this plant is remarkably much like those that stay in the present day,” mentioned Rafael Spiekermann, a graduate pupil on the Senckenberg Analysis Institute and Pure Historical past Museum in Germany and the lead creator of a paper describing the fossil within the journal Evaluate of Palaeobotany and Palynology.

The preserved species has been named Iratinia australis; “australis” is Latin for “south,” and the fossil got here from the southern half of a rock layer referred to as the Irati Formation. It’s a small piece of wooden — a bit greater than 5 inches lengthy, about 2.5 inches in diameter — however that was sufficient to see that it shared key options with vegetation dwelling in the present day.