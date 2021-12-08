Scientists Have a New Explanation for Mysterious Sand Spikes



In a study published last month in Nature Communications, Drs. Butchner and his colleagues suggested a recipe for how sand particles are formed. Essential ingredients, the researchers suggest, include powerful ground shaking, loose sand, water and calcite, which act like glue.

Researchers suggest that the process begins when the fastest seismic waves or primary waves pass through and compress the sand. It sends most of the moisture to the surface, but not all, Drs. Bookner said. “The mud is basically dry but there is still some water left.”

After a few seconds, mild seismic waves, called secondary waves, wave again through the sand. These waves cause a dramatic increase in pressure, which causes the remaining water reservoirs to heat up rapidly and then evaporate violently. Each blast excavates a hollow structure that germinates the tail away from the pressure source. The surrounding sand flows back to zero rapidly and the primary mineral calcite in limestone, cementing the structure together.

Researchers have suggested that sand dots form in a matter of seconds. This is different from other geological structures, said Frank Hasyuk, a geologist with the Kansas Geological Survey, who was not involved in the research. “Most of our rocks take at least a million to ten million years to form. It happens from a geological point of view. “

With the exception of Germany and California, sand dunes are only seen in a few other places. Given their relative shortcomings, a particularly powerful earthquake is required to produce them, Drs. Proposed by Bookner and his colleagues.

Because sand particles are indicators of severe, potentially catastrophic earthquakes, they are valuable indicators of dangerous conditions, Drs. Hasyuk said. Building a school or a nuclear power plant where sand particles are found is a bad idea, he said.

“Understanding ancient earthquakes can really help us plan our infrastructure more wisely.”