Scientists have discovered ancient footprints on the Tibetan plateau that are 200,000 years old

According to a study, the oldest specimens of real art have been found on the rock surface in Tibet. The research, published in the Science Bulletin last week, was carried out by a team of scientists from the University of Guangzhou in China and the University of Bournemouth in the United Kingdom. Hand and footprints on the surface of rocks found in the Quesang region of the Tibetan Plateau are called ‘real art’.A group of scientists studied the traces, which are approximately 1,69,000 to 226,000 years old. Research says the age of the rock suggests that hand and footprints were made in the middle of the ice age. According to research, a total of five handprints and five footprints have been found in the area, which have been preserved on a limestone deposit around hot water, called travertine.

The children scored

Looking at the size and length of the marks, a group of 18 scientists estimated that they were created very carefully by children between the ages of seven and 12. Matthew Bennett, a professor in the Department of Environmental and Geographic Sciences at the University of Bournemouth who is part of the research, said in a statement that the points appear to be intentional, not just walking. This may be the oldest example of ‘still art’.

The search was described as ‘incredible’

Bennett goes on to say that one can only imagine that these ancient children were playing in the mud made from hot springs and keeping their arms and legs carefully. His hand and footprints have since been preserved by scientists for thousands of years, he said. The sludge turned into travertine, the statement said. Another researcher, Sally Reynolds, called the discovery “incredible” because of its location.