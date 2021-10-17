Scooty-riding girl got her burqa removed, hijab also pulled, controversy escalated when VIDEO surfaced

Police said that the people taking off the burqa suspected that the girl was a Hindu because the scooty she was sitting on had flowers on it. At the same time, Kalawa was tied on the hand of the boy driving the scooty.

Disgusting act was done with a girl in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. Some people forcefully take off her burqa. The video is from Islam Nagar area of ​​Bhopal. The victim girl has not filed any complaint regarding this video. But the police have taken preventive action under 151 against two people after the video surfaced.

In the video itself, some women are also forcibly forcing that girl to show her face. The girl is seen crying in the video. It is seen in the video that the young woman first refuses to remove the burqa but on the persuasion of her co-traveller, she removes the burqa. After this people ask her to remove the hijab and show her face. During this, he also makes his video. Initially the girl protested, then the women forcibly try to see her face.

A girl was forced to remove her burkha as the people suspected that the man on whose scooter she was riding pillion was a Hindu, in Islam Nagar, Bhopal on Saturday afternoon @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/66QPE5OJax — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) October 16, 2021

Police said that a young man and a girl reached Islam Nagar in the afternoon. Some people stopped them and asked the girl to remove the burqa and show her face. People believed that the man was Hindu and the girl was Muslim.

According to the police, at present, action has been taken against two people under 151. He was let off with a warning not to do such a thing. According to an official – our aim is to curb the atmosphere of hatred, so that such incidents do not happen again. If this kind of incident happens again then strictest steps will be taken.