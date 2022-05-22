Score $700 off a 50-inch Samsung TV for today only



Streaming providers equivalent to Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Apple TV and extra are including a load of latest films and collection simply in time for the summer season season.

So prepare to slide on some loungewear, sit again on the sofa and pour your self a glass of wine.

However why watch on a small, dated TV display screen when you possibly can decide for an all-new Samsung Neo Good TV?

The 50-inch display screen is presently discounted by $700 and is ringing in at simply $798 at B&H Photograph Video for Might 22 only, so don’t wait to lock on this deal.

Not only will you be saving mega money, however the 4K tv additionally options built-in WiFi, ethernet connectivity, Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant, screen-mirroring know-how, full net looking and extra.

Watching your favourite TV exhibits and films won’t ever be higher, because the Samsung Neo Good TV additionally produces vibrant colours and makes use of Movement Xcelerator Turbo+ know-how to reinforce fast-moving photographs to cut back blur.

Better of all, no code is required to lock on this mega one-day deal. Simply head over to B&H Photograph Video, add the Samsung TV to your cart and watch the deal magically apply to your cart.

