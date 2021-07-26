Scores Die in India as Monsoon Rains Swamp Towns and Send Boulders Tumbling

NEW DELHI – Within seconds the scenic mountain valley looked like a war zone.

“Guys, we have to run! Said a man on Sunday filming the devastation unfolding in his hillside town in northern India, as a landslide triggered by relentless monsoon rains tumbled heavy rocks along the riverbank. ‘a steep slope.

At least nine people were killed when a rock hit their vehicle. Their deaths add to a toll of at least 164, 100 of whom are missing, on the country’s west coast, where heavy rains have flooded entire towns and villages.

The monsoons of India have always arrived with fury. But the scenes of death and destruction unfolding in the country are still a reminder of the urgency of climate change, experts say. Global warming means extreme precipitation in many parts of the world, scientists have said.

Record rains in central China and western Europe have killed dozens of people in recent weeks and displaced many more. Philippine authorities on Saturday evacuated thousands of residents after a tropical storm flooded the capital, Manila, and neighboring provinces.