scotland-bowler-mark-watt-warns-virat-kohli-for-clash-in-t20-world-cup-2021-as-scottish-player-said-he-has-special-plans-for-indian-captain – T20 World Cup 2021: Scotland bowler warns Virat Kohli; said

After winning all three matches of the T20 World Cup 2021 qualifier round, Scotland have made it to the Super 12 of India’s Group 2. Both the teams will face each other on November 5 and this match will be played in Dubai.

Scotland’s team, which made the biggest upset in the T20 World Cup 2021 by defeating Bangladesh, has surprised everyone. After scoring a hat-trick of wins in the qualifier round, this team has made it to the Super-12. After topping Group B, Scotland has got a place in Group-2 i.e. India’s group for Super-12.

Scotland defeated Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and Oman in their opening three matches. Team spirits are high. In this episode, Oman’s left arm spinner Mark Watt has warned Indian captain Virat Kohli. He has said that he has plans ready for the run machine.

Certainly after impressing in the qualifier rounds, Scotland are looking forward to playing the best teams in the world in the Super-12. In such a situation, if we talk about the warning to Kohli, then he has taken only three wickets in three matches of the qualifiers.

After his statement, it is clear that taking the wicket of Virat Kohli will be his biggest dream at the moment. Let us tell you that India will clash with Scotland on 5 November in Dubai.

Talking to Mirror Sport, Watt said, ‘I have some plans ready for Virat. I will not disclose them at this point of time but it is just that they should be careful. You play so that you can face the big players. You always challenge yourself against the best and he is definitely one of the best players in the world. All the players are ready to show their talent in front of the world.

He further said, ‘I think we will make many changes in the World Cup. We have done this before, we have beaten the best team in ODIs, we have beaten Bangladesh here and we don’t want any team to take us lightly. They should beware of Scotland. We are in good form and the momentum is in our favor right now. We don’t think there is a need to do anything different. We have won all three out of three matches.