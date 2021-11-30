Scotland finds 6 cases of Omicron, but no sign its spread is ‘sustained.’
Officials in Scotland confirmed on Monday that six cases of the coronavirus omicron type had been reported in the country, and that some of those infected had not traveled recently, indicating a community infection. But he said there was no evidence that the broadcast was “sustainable or comprehensive.”
All infected people are in isolation and no one has been hospitalized, said Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who described the emergence of a highly mutated omikron type as “the most challenging development of the epidemic for some time.”
At an emergency news conference, Ms Sturgeon said she had asked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to convene a meeting of Britain’s highest emergency committee, and that “collective, national vigilance” was needed at this time.
In a joint letter to Mr Johnson, she and the First Minister of Wales called for tougher rules for travelers entering the United Kingdom: “We need to take all reasonable steps to control the access of the four nations together – and effectively. To limit the spread of the virus in the country and beyond.
Four were found in the Lanarkshire area and two in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area, officials said. Health officials have not yet determined whether this type came to Scotland from abroad. The country’s health agencies and local health protection teams are conducting contact tracing to establish the origin of the cases as well as to identify those who have been exposed.
Ms Sturgeon said there was no evidence that any of the six confirmed cases in Scotland were linked to the UN climate summit in Glasgow this month. If so, she said, “I think our surveillance efforts may be showing more cases.”
However, Ms Sturgeon said the event, which attracted participants from around the world, could not be ruled out as a source of Scottish variants.
The first minister called on the people to “use it as an opportunity to comply with all restrictions.” She added that further restrictions on regional travel were not planned ahead of Christmas, but warned that this could change.
She said, “I still hope my family celebrates Christmas. “Can I be 100 percent sure? No, but I hope so, and I think we should all be optimistic. “
