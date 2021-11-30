Scotland finds 6 cases of Omicron, but no sign its spread is ‘sustained.’

Officials in Scotland confirmed on Monday that six cases of the coronavirus omicron type had been reported in the country, and that some of those infected had not traveled recently, indicating a community infection. But he said there was no evidence that the broadcast was “sustainable or comprehensive.”

All infected people are in isolation and no one has been hospitalized, said Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who described the emergence of a highly mutated omikron type as “the most challenging development of the epidemic for some time.”

At an emergency news conference, Ms Sturgeon said she had asked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to convene a meeting of Britain’s highest emergency committee, and that “collective, national vigilance” was needed at this time.