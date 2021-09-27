Scotland’s oil industry is vanishing as wind power beckons

Aberdeen, Scotland – It’s easy to see how important oil is to this venerable port city on the northeastern coast of Scotland. Exit the door of the small international airport and you are thrashed across the street by the roar of helicopters ferrying crews back and forth to oil platforms scattered in the North Sea.

Drive into town and you’ll pass through huge office parks with oil company logos, home to some 71,000 engineers, geologists, drillers and others in Scotland who work in the oil and gas industry. Overall, industry accounts for an estimated 7 percent of Scotland’s economic output.

Yet Scotland’s oil and gas industry is in jeopardy.

Oil production from the British North Sea has been on a long, steady decline for two decades, and production last year was about one-third of its peak in 1999. Natural gas production in the region has also been falling – a problem in recent weeks. Gas prices are skyrocketing, causing a jump in utility bills. According to Oil & Gas UK, a trade group, jobs associated with the offshore oil industry have declined by about 40 percent over the past five years.