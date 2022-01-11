Scott Eastwood Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What’s Scott Eastwood’s Net Worth?

Scott Eastwood is an American actor who has a internet price of $12 million {dollars}. The son of Clint Eastwood, he has appeared in his father’s movies “Flags of Our Fathers,” “Gran Torino,” and “Invictus.” His different movie credit have included “Fury,” “The Longest Experience,” “Suicide Squad,” “The Destiny of the Livid,” “The Outpost,” and “Wrath of Man.”

Early Life and Schooling

Scott Eastwood was born as Scott Clinton Reeves on March 21, 1986 in Monterey, California. His father is actor and director Clint Eastwood, whereas his mom is flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves. Eastwood has a youthful sister named Kathryn, plus six recognized half-siblings from his father: Laurie, Kimber, Kyle, Alison, Francesca, and Morgan. Till the age of 10, he was raised in Carmel-by-the-Sea; afterward, he moved together with his mom to Hawaii, the place he lived for 4 years. Eastwood then moved again to California, and attended Carmel Excessive College. He went on to enroll at Loyola Marymount College in Los Angeles, graduating in 2008 with a level in communications.

Begin of Movie Profession

To keep away from the consequences of nepotism, Eastwood began his movie profession utilizing his given surname of Reeves. He was credited this fashion in his first 5 credit, which had been his father’s battle movie “Flags of Our Fathers”; the crime drama “An American Crime”; the biographical movie “Delight”; the crime movie “Participant 5150”; and his father’s drama “Gran Torino.” Nevertheless, as a result of there’s one other actor named Scott Reeves, Eastwood determined to change to his father’s surname to forestall confusion sooner or later. He subsequently appeared within the household movie “Shannon’s Rainbow” and his father’s biographical sports activities drama “Invictus,” each launched in 2009.

Additional Movie Profession

In 2011, Eastwood had a notable starring position within the psychological thriller “Enter Nowhere,” about 4 strangers from completely different time intervals trapped collectively in a forest cabin in 1945 Poland. Eastwood starred alongside Sara Paxton, Christopher Denham, and Katherine Waterston within the movie. Additionally in 2011, he lent his voice to the animated Christian child’s film “The Lion of Judah.” Eastwood was subsequent within the artwork forgery drama “The Forger,” and appeared alongside his father within the sports activities movie “Bother with the Curve.” Following this, he performed Deputy Carl Hartman within the slasher movie “Texas Chainsaw 3D.” Eastwood subsequently had a serious 12 months in 2014, showing in three movies. Within the World Conflict II movie “Fury,” he performed a supporting position in a solid that includes Brad Pitt, Logan Lerman, Jon Bernthal, Michael Peña, Shia LaBeouf, and Jason Isaacs. Eastwood had a much bigger half within the biographical drama “The Good Wave,” wherein he starred as surfer-turned-minister Ian McCormack. He had one other main position as a surfer within the thriller “Daybreak Patrol,” costarring Rita Wilson, Kim Matula, and Chris Brochu.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Pictures

Eastwood continued to seem in main roles in 2015. His first launch of the 12 months was the Nicholas Sparks adaptation “The Longest Experience,” wherein he starred as skilled bull rider Luke Collins reverse Britt Robertson’s artwork scholar Sophia Danko. Subsequent, Eastwood performed a former member of Union Common Sherman’s military within the revisionist Western thriller “Diablo,” costarring Walton Goggins, Camilla Belle, and Danny Glover. Lastly, he starred within the motion movie “Mercury Plains.” Eastwood subsequently had supporting roles in Oliver Stone’s biographical thriller “Snowden” and the DC Comics superhero movie “Suicide Squad,” wherein he performed a Navy SEAL Lieutenant. In 2017, he was in two motion thrillers: “The Destiny and the Livid” and “Overdrive,” within the latter of which he starred as one half of a fraternal worldwide automotive thief duo. Eastwood’s different credit have included the science-fiction monster movie sequel “Pacific Rim: Rebellion”; the battle movie “The Outpost”; the motion thrillers “Wrath of Man” and “Harmful”; and the Amazon romantic comedy “I Need You Again,” costarring Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Manny Jacinto, and Gina Rodriguez.

Different Media Appearances

Though primarily a movie actor, Eastwood has appeared in a handful of different media. In 2013 and 2014, he made visitor appearances on the tv procedural drama collection “Chicago Fireplace” and “Chicago PD,” respectively. Later, in 2015, he performed Taylor Swift’s love curiosity, Robert Kingsley, within the music video for Swift’s tune “Wildest Goals.”

Private Life

Eastwood was in a earlier relationship with Jewel Brangman, who was killed in 2014 in a automotive accident by a defective airbag. He opened up about this tragedy to the media in 2016. Later, Eastwood began courting wellness advisor Maddie Serviente.

As a pastime, Eastwood practices the martial artwork of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, which he was launched to by the late Paul Walker.

Actual Property

In 2018, Eastwood bought a $2.68 million customized dwelling on a ridge in Encinitas, California. The abode boasts 4 bedrooms and 4-and-a-half bogs over 3,700 sq. ft. The inside consists of vaulted and beamed ceilings and a master bedroom, whereas the outside contains a lined solar deck, a patio, a fireplace pit, a eating space, and landscaped grounds with a swimming pool.