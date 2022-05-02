Sports

Scott Frost, Nebraska penalized for violating NCAA rules

The Nebraska football program has been plagued by violations of NCAA rules relating to countable coaches, resulting in some minor penalties for head coach Scott Frost.

Frost received a one-year show-cause order and a five-day suspension during the next season’s “Championship segment.”

Nebraska Cornhaskars head coach Scott Frost greets quarterback Adrian Martinez # 2 after a series of dramas against the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska on November 16, 2019.

(Steven Branscombe / Getty Images)

The NCAA announced its findings after the Nebraska agreed to Level II violations and fines as part of a resolution in question. Which violates NCAA rules for non-coaching staff members, “ESPN wrote.

Scott Frost, head coach of the Nebraska Cornhauskars, with the team before the game against the Iowa Hawks at Lincoln, Nebraska on November 26, 2021 at Memorial Stadium.

(Steven Branscombe / Getty Images)

NCAA football coaches are limited to 10 assistants as well as multiple analysts. But those with the title “analyst” are not allowed on the field or in-game instruction. Apparently, it was a breach from Nebraska.

Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts said in a statement: “We have had an outstanding partnership with the NCAA and I would like to thank the NCAA staff for their time and professionalism throughout this process.” “It’s important for the Nebraska Athletic Division and the football program to keep this issue behind us and give us full attention in the upcoming season. We are satisfied with the results and believe that the resolution discussed is fair and equitable.”

Nebraska Kornhaskars head coach Scott Frost watches before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin on November 20, 2021.

Nebraska Kornhaskars head coach Scott Frost watches before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin on November 20, 2021.
(Patrick McDermott / Getty Images)

As a result of the no-show order, Frost will not be allowed to hire in person. The former Nebraska has set a 15-29 record with the Kornhaskars as a quarterback coach.

