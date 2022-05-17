Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese campaigns continue; RBA flags more interest rate rises; John Howard questions Labor housing policy, Super Home Buyer Scheme criticised by independents

Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese campaigns proceed; RBA flags more interest rate rises; John Howard questions Labor housing coverage, Super Home Buyer Scheme criticised by independents





A uncommon alliance of 31 former judges has entered the election row over a nationwide integrity fee by backing the case for a stronger watchdog and warning Australians threat being uncovered to the “corrupt train of energy” if parliament doesn’t act.

In a forceful name for motion, the group, together with former Excessive Court docket choose Mary Gaudron, QC, former Queensland chief justice Catherine Holmes, QC, and former Federal Court docket choose Michael Barker, QC, urges all sides of politics to arrange a fee that would launch its personal investigations and maintain public hearings.

The open letter additionally rejects the political criticism of state businesses after Prime Minister Scott Morrison labelled the NSW Unbiased Fee In opposition to Corruption a “kangaroo court docket” and others within the authorities dismissed the necessity for more durable powers towards wrongdoing within the federal authorities and public service.

“Nothing lower than halting the intense erosion of our shared democratic ideas is at stake,” the group writes.

“There should be conferred upon that fee a broad jurisdiction and robust investigative powers, together with the ability to carry public hearings, and reply to bona fide complaints from the general public, in order that severe or systemic corruption and misconduct might be adequately investigated and uncovered.”

