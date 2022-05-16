Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese campaigns continue; Super Home Buyer Scheme lashed by Labor; PM proved over AUKUS misrepresentation; Advance Australia launches AEC legal action; Zali Steggall attacks Scott Morrison

Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese campaigns proceed; Super Home Buyer Scheme lashed by Labor; PM proved over AUKUS misrepresentation; Advance Australia launches AEC legal motion; Zali Steggall attacks Scott Morrison



Staying with the treasurer’s morning media blitz, and Josh Frydenberg has labelled the Labor occasion “basically dishonest” over its strategy to costings and a post-election finances.

Talking on the ABC’s RN Breakfast, Frydenberg stated the Coalition had launched its costings at each step all through the six-week election marketing campaign. Twenty-seven of its costings have already been revealed.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg. Credit score:Wayne Taylor

“The Labor Social gathering has submitted one coverage, not one unbiased costing, so I don’t assume you’ll be able to characterise us as adopting an identical strategy,” the treasurer stated.

“For these $2.3 billion of recent commitments, we’re supporting individuals with diabetes, getting extra individuals onto the concession card, decreasing the co-payments PBS medicines, and enabling first homebuyers to get into the market.

“What we’re doing is offsetting internet spending, with a rise within the effectivity dividend by half a p.c, which can elevate greater than $2.3 billion and can assist us make these commitments and enhance the finances backside line.”

Frydenberg stated Labor would solely fund their “vital spending insurance policies” via greater taxes. Labor has stated it’ll launch its full costings later this week.

“They’re not revealing to the Australian individuals what they’re going to do earlier than the election as a result of they’re promising a finances after,” Frydenberg stated.

“I believe that’s basically dishonest, as a result of they’re not telling the general public what’s within the finances earlier than the election.”

The Coalition has submitted 35 insurance policies to the departments of treasury and finance for unbiased costing. It expects a modest $1 billion enchancment within the finances backside line over the subsequent 4 years because the March finances. A full costings announcement shall be made later this morning.

Labor says it has been releasing particular person costings as insurance policies are introduced.