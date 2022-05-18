Scott Morrison shoulder-charges child at Tasmania soccer event
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has acquired a hero’s welcome at the Devonport Strikers soccer membership – even after by accident shoulder charging one of many membership’s younger gamers.
Morrison shed his go well with jacket and acquired in amongst it moments after arriving, exhibiting off some not-so-fancy footwork as the youngsters cheered and one declared him “Higher than Ronaldo”.
A minimum of till he by accident tackled eight-year-old Luca Fauvette, who was unsighted on his left.
After kicking the ball round for a bit, Morrison addressed the youngsters – and their Mums and Dads – within the membership’s rooms.
“The place’s Luca, the place’s Luca? He’s in all probability gone off to hospital!” The PM joked after the accident, to an enormous roar.
The membership informed the Herald and The Age that Luca, who’s six or seven, was up and working round after the deal with, and went dwelling after ending coaching.
Luca’s coach, Keegan Smith – who additionally performs within the first crew for the Devonport Strikers, mentioned his participant was OK.
“He’s wonderful, he jumped up and had an enormous smile. Stored taking part in, it’s not that huge a deal,” he mentioned.
