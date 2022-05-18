Scott Morrison shoulder-charges child at Tasmania soccer event





Prime Minister Scott Morrison has acquired a hero’s welcome at the Devonport Strikers soccer membership – even after by accident shoulder charging one of many membership’s younger gamers.

Morrison shed his go well with jacket and acquired in amongst it moments after arriving, exhibiting off some not-so-fancy footwork as the youngsters cheered and one declared him “Higher than Ronaldo”.

A minimum of till he by accident tackled eight-year-old Luca Fauvette, who was unsighted on his left.

After kicking the ball round for a bit, Morrison addressed the youngsters – and their Mums and Dads – within the membership’s rooms.