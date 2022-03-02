Scott Peterson juror admits to writing him 17 letters in prison; accused of bias against him



A judge who helped convict Scott Peterson in the 2004 murder of his wife and unborn child testified in a Northern California court on Monday that he had written 17 letters to her after the trial but denied bias against her as a defense claim, according to the report.

Peterson’s defense team claims that Rachel Nice’s letters show that she was involved in the case and that she failed to disclose that she was a victim of domestic violence during the jury election.

He confirmed that he wrote the letters during his second day of testimony on Monday, “Unfortunately, yes.” He said his therapist advised him to write a letter to Peterson for his mental health, according to Mercury News.

But he denied any involvement with Petersen during the trial, saying only that he had “determined” his case to be based on information.

Scott Peterson will face a new life sentence for the murder of his wife Lacy Peterson

Nice testified that he did not consider himself a victim. One of her ex-boyfriends was found guilty of batteries against her, and she had previously received a restraining order against her ex-girlfriend.

“To be quite honest with you,” Nice said Monday, “when I filled out that questionnaire, honestly and honestly, none of that came to my mind.” He testified that he had beaten her and that he did not know that she had been convicted.

Peterson was sentenced to death, but the California Supreme Court overturned that sentence last year. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Nice’s testimony could overturn Peterson’s conviction and get him a new trial.

On Monday, Nice said he regretted writing the letters, which asked Peterson why he did what he did and started about six months after he was convicted.

An August 2005 letter read, “What happened to Scott that night? What pushed you to the limit, where you felt you had to kill someone who not only loved you so much, but was carrying a part of you inside (sic). ? “

Lacy Peterson, 27, was killed in December 2002. She was eight months pregnant with her husband’s child at the time. Four months later, the bodies of Lassie and her baby were washed ashore in San Francisco Bay.

Nice wrote another letter in December 2005 from a psychiatric ward at the hospital.

“I never knew how much this trial affected me,” he wrote in the letter. “Besides, I’ve never had a great life. All the stress hit me. “Peterson’s unborn child.

Peterson is reported to have responded to him eight times from prison.

When his lawyer asked Nice how long he had written to her, she replied, “I don’t know, too long,” the newspaper reported.