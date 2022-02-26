Scott Peterson juror denies bias during 2004 trial



Convicted murderer Scott Peterson swore in a jury on Friday at the center of a bid for retrial that he had no animosity towards him until evidence was found that he had killed his pregnant wife in a case that attracted worldwide attention in 2004.

“Before the trial, I had no anger or resentment towards Scott. After the trial, it was somewhat true, because I sat through the trial and heard the evidence,” testified former judge Rachel Nice.

Peterson’s lawyers want to prove that he had a secret bias against him that prevented him from getting a fair trial and that he lied in his jury questionnaire to get there.

But Nice is usually stuck in his earlier written statement under interrogation. She stated that she did not consider herself a victim of domestic violence, did not fear for her own unborn child, and relied on evidence at trial.

Nice helped Peterson plead guilty in 2004 to the murder of his wife, Lacy Peterson, 27, who was eight months pregnant and planned to name her unborn son Connor. Prosecutors say he dumped his wife’s body in San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve 2002. The remains were found a few months later.

Nice testified shortly after he was acquitted of the false accusation that he may have made a false statement in an earlier affidavit.

In it, and in Friday’s testimony, she explained why she did not disclose in a pre-trial jury questionnaire that she sought a restraining order while she was pregnant in 2000, saying she was “really afraid for her unborn child.”

She also argued in a stand court document that indicates that her live-in boyfriend assaulted her while she was pregnant again, testifying that she was the one who hurt her.

Nice is being addressed by name in court, although he was previously referred to as Jury 7. He also used his name during post-trial media interviews and as co-author of a book about the case with six other judges.

She was nicknamed “Strawberry Shortcake” during the trial of her dyed bright red hair, which is now brown on top and blonde on the bottom.

Peterson appeared in court wearing a San Mateo County jail uniform after Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Masulo declined a request to wear streetwear for a week-long hearing.

Masulo has been indicted by the California Supreme Court on whether he misbehaved without disclosing his own history before becoming a judge and if he is biased in a way that denies Peterson a fair trial.

Nice generally stated that his previously sworn written denials were true but with some subtleties.

She did not consider herself a victim of domestic violence because in the 2000 lawsuit, her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend did not directly threaten her unborn child – despite the wording of her appeal for a restraining order at the time.

“She did not threaten my child,” Nice testified, saying she included her unborn child in her application because “I was jealous.”

“She wasn’t going to intentionally hit my child, but if we do fight and roll around on the ground like some dummies … I was afraid I would lose my child by such nonsense,” Nice testified.

And although her live-in boyfriend was arrested and convicted in 2001, Nice said the truth is she hurt him and not otherwise.

“Eddie never hit me, so I was not a victim of domestic violence,” he testified. “I punched him, yes.”

It was her boyfriend who called the police against her at the time, but she did not cooperate, and it would have been counterproductive if she had been arrested instead, Nice testified.

He said police may be confused to arrest the wrong person because he inadvertently cut his lip in the brace he was wearing at the time.

Pete’s attorney, Pat Harris, suggested in his question that Nice might be biased against Peterson because her then-boyfriend was admittedly unfaithful, although she denied that it affected her.

Peterson was arrested shortly after his own girlfriend came forward, Peterson told him that his wife had left a month before his actual disappearance.

Nice is usually stuck with his answer to jury questions when he ever says “no” to being a victim of crime. He elaborated in his swearing-in announcement in 2020 that he “did not feel ‘victimized’ in the way the law could define the term.”

“I’ve had a lot of fights, and I don’t consider myself a victim. It could be different for you or anyone else,” he told Harris.

Nice said it was “absolutely true” when he said in a 2020 written declaration that he “did not reach a decision on the evidence in the case until I was called to the jury.”

He denied being in financial difficulty at the time or borrowing $ 1,000 from another judge, contrary to the expected testimony of others and previous statements.

Peterson’s attorneys plan to testify, claiming that Nice went to trial impartially because she could relate to the death of Peterson’s unborn child as a mother.

Nice opposes the testimony of other witnesses, saying he did not call any of his four sons “little men” or mention Peterson’s unborn son by that nickname during the trial or discussion.

He said he considered using the nickname after the trial ended in his first media interview.

The judge will have up to 90 days after the hearing to announce his verdict, which both parties can appeal.