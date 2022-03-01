Scott Peterson juror says she filled out disputed questionnaire ‘honestly and truly’ in Monday testimony



A California judge in the 2004 murder trial of Scott Peterson has denied lying in a jury question, although he has admitted that he met it incorrectly because convicted murderer lawyers are asking a judge to convict him because he was biased.

Peterson was convicted of killing his pregnant wife, Lacy Peterson, and their unborn son, then dumped them in San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve in 2002. After a few months they are washed separately.

Rachel Nice, who served as Jury No. 7 in the original trial, agreed to testify earlier this month after prosecutors offered her immunity. The hearing began on Friday and is expected to last a week.

In his jury questioning, according to Peterson’s defense team, Nice denied being a victim of a crime or being involved in a previous case. But they say she hid the fact that she was beaten by her boyfriend when she was pregnant in 2001, and on another occasion, after becoming pregnant with a different child, she received a restraining order against her boyfriend’s ex – which is a kind of lawsuit, according to Peterson’s lawyers.

They argued that Nice’s condition as a survivor of domestic violence had biased him in the case and that he had deliberately tried to go to the jury.

Nice has maintained over the years that he was not biased and did not lie to try to get on the jury.

In his testimony on Friday and again on Monday, he said he was truthful in the jury’s questions, even if he answered incorrectly.

“When I filled out that questionnaire, honestly and honestly, none of that came to my mind,” he said Monday.

Prosecutors have also argued with the defense team’s claim that Nice went out of its way to go to the jury – releasing a copy of the selection process that shows he was initially dismissed from the jury pool without charge.

He returned only at the request of Peterson’s attorney, Mark Geragos. Geragos said in a separate court filing that if he had known about Nice’s history, he would have tried to remove him from the jury. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment but is expected to testify in the case.

Peterson was originally sentenced to death in 2005 – but in December a dissent turned to life without parole.

His defense team is trying to convince California Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Masulo that he did not receive a fair trial because of Nice’s alleged lies and bias.

Peterson’s current attorney, Pat Harris, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

