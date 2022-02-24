Scott Peterson’s new trial rests on ‘Strawberry Shortcake’



The opportunity for a new trial in the murder of his pregnant wife and unborn son 20 years ago by convicted murderer Scott Peterson depends on whether a California judge who helped send him to prison during the 2004 global campaign was biased because he was a victim of domestic violence.

Although court documents only identify her as Jury 7, Rachel Nice used her name when she wrote a book about the case with six other judges. During the trial, her colored red hair recognized her and earned her the nickname “Strawberry Shortcake”.

He is expected to testify on Friday under immunity from prosecution. His appearance comes at the start of a week-long hearing that centered on his going to the jury to lie about his history of domestic violence so he could vote to convict Peterson.

“This hearing is critical,” said Pat Harris, a Peterson attorney. “It’s his chance to show that he’s misbehaved and dropped the whole thing.”

During the jury election, Nice failed to reveal that she had sought a restraining order while she was pregnant in 2000, saying she was “really scared for her unborn child” because of threats from her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend. She also failed to reveal that she was beaten by her boyfriend in 2001 while she was pregnant with another child.

Lacey Peterson, 27, was killed when she was eight months pregnant with a boy named Peterson who planned to keep the corner. Investigators say that on Christmas Eve 2002, Scott Peterson dumped his wife’s body from his fishing boat into San Francisco Bay.

Amber Frey, a massage therapist living in Fresno, told police that they started dating a month before Lacy Peterson’s death and that Peterson was eventually arrested. He said he told her his wife had died. Peterson maintains his innocence.

Although the state Supreme Court overturned Peterson’s death sentence in December and ordered Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Masulo to decide whether Nice had tarnished her case, it said “there was other circumstantial evidence to convict Peterson.”

If Peterson gets a new trial, Harris said they could present new evidence that thieves were nearby the day Lacy Peterson went missing, the day witnesses saw him alive and that his fetus was “alive for at least another five to six days.” Examination of fetal remains.

However, prosecutors said Peterson’s attorneys did not present any evidence to support their claim that he deserved a new trial because Nice had a “dark motive” for being on the Nice jury “and was originally a stealth jury.”

Based on Nice’s testimony on Friday, Peterson’s attorneys plan to have witnesses with co-authors and co-authors of their book, We, the Jury. They also want People Magazine reporter Johnny Dodd to testify about the “extraordinary” 17 letters he wrote to Nice after Peterson was convicted and the eight letters Peterson wrote to Nice.

The two filmmakers who starred in the post-trial television documentary “The Murder of Lacy Peterson” must testify that they noticed a picture of a child wearing pajamas on the wall of Nice with the words “Little Man.”

Justin Falconer, an associate judge before he was released, may testify that Nice Connor talked a lot about him, referring to him as a “little man.” Peterson’s attorneys said he would further testify that Nice said he had financial problems and that they joked about the post-trial book and movie deal.

To convict him, Peterson’s attorneys must show Masulo that Nice misbehaved and acted “on the basis of bias to convict Scott,” Harris said.

Nice answered “no” to a jury question when asked if he had ever been the victim of a crime or was involved in a lawsuit. He said in an affidavit last year that he “did not feel ‘victimized’ in the way the law could define the term,” and did not think the restraining order was a lawsuit.

His new attorney has told both the prosecutor and the defense attorney that he will cite his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination until he is acquitted of any prosecution for lying.

Attorney Geoffrey Carr said he insisted on immunity to protect his client from anything that was stated in last year’s sworn statement but where he could hedge in the witness position.

“Most of the material is accurate, but not all, and some of it is about how you interpret things,” he told the Associated Press. Sometimes “language is stronger in the declaration of oath than in reality”.

“I don’t expect a bombing” or “no wonder what he’s going to say,” Carr said. He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture, and that his confession had been obtained through torture.

Stanislaus County prosecutors are arguing with Peterson’s attorneys over the significance of Niss’s refusal to testify without immunity.

“A jury’s refusal to co-operate in its own misconduct investigation may prove its bias,” Peterson’s attorneys said in filing in court.

But prosecutors say “whether Juro 7 should exercise its prerogative against self-incrimination … no conjecture can be made on the credibility of the witness.”