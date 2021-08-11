Scottish Group Seeks Source of Trump’s Funds for Golf Courses

LONDON – A Scottish judge on Wednesday paved the way for a possible investigation into the purchase of Donald Trump’s two golf courses in Scotland, in a move that could force the former president to explain how he financed the deals.

The Scottish government had resisted pressure to demand financial details from Mr Trump through an “unexplained wealth order,” a powerful legal instrument typically deployed against figures in organized crime or drug trafficking.

But on Wednesday, a judge ruled that Avaaz, an online campaign group, should have the right to challenge the government’s rejection of calls for such a ruling.

Dubbed “McMafia Orders,” unexplained makeshift orders were introduced in 2018 to bolster the government’s arsenal against organized crime. Those who are subject to it may ultimately be forced to give up their assets if they are unable to satisfactorily explain how they were purchased.