Scottsdale parents who discovered secret dossier compiled to silence their speech announce lawsuit

Three parents in the Scottsdale Unified School District (SUSD) have filed a lawsuit against the district, accusing former SUSD Governing Board President Jan-Michael Greenberg of maintaining a “dossier” against his father and his father’s wife for intimidating them into remaining silent after criticism. Target Greenberg.

Parents – Amanda Way, Kimberly Stafford and Edmund Richard – have complained to the Marciopa County Superior Court that Greenberg and the district “conspired to silence and punish dissenting voices and intimidate other potential speakers who may dare to express dissent.”

Greenberg and his father placed a dossier on 47 parents who dared to speak out against his policy at a school board meeting – a complete dossier with social security numbers, background checks, a divorce paper, mortgage documents, trade certification and screenshots of Facebook posts. The lawsuit alleges that defendants misused district resources and that the plaintiffs should have had personal, secure parental contacts in the district to seek revenge for their protected speech.

Scottsdale is independent First report The Greenberg Files features a wide-ranging anti-research dossier for parents who have spoken at school board meetings on issues ranging from COVID-19 restrictions to critical race theory. Greenberg reportedly released a digital dossier – stored on Google Drive – in August, when he sent a screenshot of an image from Drive to resident Kim Stafford. An email .

The dossier contains 18 folders marked CAN-Network, a reference to the Community Advocacy Network, a group of parents who support the 2020 mandate for personal learning and against the mask mandate. It refers to the parents as “Wacos”.

The dossier also contains videos showing a man taking pictures of parents and children just hours before a school board meeting. “Somewhere here we have a personal investigator writing all their plates,” the man said in the video. “They don’t know it’s me … I covered my license plate.”

The guardians also pointed out a Video From the dossier where a speaker says, “I really want Edmund to die. I’ll be very happy, I’ll have a party,” Greenberg points to a vocal parent who has sued for defamation.

The lawsuit counts these and other instances of hostility against parents, alleged coordination with the school district to collect information, and embarrassment of parental silence, a closed-and-break letter instructing district parents not to use the abbreviation “SUSD”. . No arrangements or events, and two lawsuits have been filed by Mark Greenberg against Amanda Way and her husband.

The district has appointed Loehrs forensics for an investigation, which has determined that “there is no forensic evidence to support the allegations. [District’s] Email server or its personal device [the selected individuals] Google Drive was used to create, access, modify or share folders. “

Parents claim, this report ignores actual coordination. The lawsuit alleges that the district “did not ask the forensic examiner to consider whether the email system or some of the district staff was used to create, access, modify or share information contained in the Google Drive folder.”

Parents bring five counts against guardians: (1) First Amendment retaliation to cool their freedom of speech; (2) depriving Jann-Michael Greenburg of the First Amendment rights by blocking his official Facebook account; (3) intentional and (4) neglect of mental anguish by compiling sensitive personal information, the disclosure of which led to Wake vomiting; (5) Incorporating a bankruptcy filing drive into a “Amanda J. Ross” defamation, falsely suggesting that Amanda Ray – whose first name was Ross – filed for bankruptcy; And (6) a false light attack on privacy by suggesting that Way – a financial planner – had filed for bankruptcy.

Parents ask the court for “general, special and consequential damages” for punitive damages, for a declaration that the plaintiff has violated their First Amendment rights, and to ask for more.

Although Greenberg is no longer chairman of the governing board, he remains on the school board.

Neither the governing board nor the school district responded to Gadget Clock Digital’s request for comment hours later.