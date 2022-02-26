SCOTUS hears GOP push to defend Trump-era public charge rule; Arizona AG calls Biden moves ‘unprecedented’



On Wednesday, the Supreme Court heard arguments from a coalition of Republican attorney generals seeking to intervene to protect the Trump-era public charge rule – after the Biden administration dropped legal protections to the rule, and then tried to introduce a replacement. .

More than a dozen Republican attorney generals, led by Arizona Mark Brnovich, have sought to defend the 2019 Public Charge Act, which extends the definition of “public charge” to include one or more designated public benefit recipients over a 12-month period. Within 36 months – and includes a significant number of benefits.

The “public charge” consideration is used when a valid immigrant on a temporary visa seeks permanent legal status and officials consider whether the immigrant may be dependent on welfare.

These benefits included in the 2019 rules include Supplemental Security Income (SSI), cash assistance under Temporary Assistance for Disadvantaged Families (TANF), as well as most Medicaid forms and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps.

The Biden administration has since declared the rule inconsistent with U.S. values ​​and has refused to defend it against legal challenges. It was previously blocked from being enforced by several appellate courts.

The Republican attorney general has requested that they be allowed to take action and uphold the rules. In an interview with Gadget Clock, Brunovich said he was satisfied with how the verbal arguments went in trying to convince judges that the Biden administration’s abandonment of legal defense in multiple courts was unprecedented.

“I’m happy with our briefing and happy with what happened in court today,” he said. “I think even the crystal clear from the Biden administration is that what they did by withdrawing the Public Charge Rule and their secret litigation strategy was unprecedented, and I think even the left of central judges recognized that the judiciary was. Unprecedented. Doing something. “

Brunovich accused the administration of “strategic surrender” and collusion with the plaintiffs in the case.

Reuters reports that liberal and conservative Supreme Court justices questioned why the administration withdrew the policy instead of using a formal rule-making process to replace it – raising the possibility that the administration violated administrative law. The law has previously pushed the Biden administration and how a federal court has seen the administration illegally end the Trump-era “Mexico Ramen-in-Mexico” policy.

However, Reuters also reported that some judges, including Conservative Justice Brett Cavanaugh, noted that it was not uncommon for the administration to stop defending the policy they oppose.

“I hope the court, I think the court will do the right thing and allow us to intervene in the case and fully defend the Public Charge Rule,” Bronovich told Gadget Clock.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration announced its own public charge rule last week that would return many additional benefits that the Trump administration wanted to consider. Under the Biden administration’s new rules, SSI, TANF, state, tribal and local cash assistance for revenue maintenance and “long-term institutionalization of government spending” will still be considered when officials determine public charges.

However, the administration has proposed ignoring a range of other taxpayer-funded benefits that foreign nationals would be able to get if they were not caught against them in a green card application. These include SNAP / Food Stamps, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicaid Max Benefits, Accommodation Facilities and Transport Vouchers.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas said, “Under this proposed rule, we will return to the historical understanding of the term ‘public charge’ and will not penalize individuals for choosing to access health care and other complementary government services available to them.” In a statement.

Brnovich said the rules themselves acknowledge that narrowing the definition would increase states’ spending, which makes them more interested in defending the rules.

“I think this proves once again that the Biden administration is going to use whatever means are necessary and is going to do whatever it takes to advance a far-left agenda and that is why it is so important for people like me to fight crime.” Pushing back against the government, ”he said.