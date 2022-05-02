SCOTUS unanimously rules Boston violated group’s rights by refusing to fly Christian flag



The Supreme Court unanimously ruled that a program in the city of Boston that would allow outside parties to fly flags with a cross in City Hall would allow a camp to be referred to as a “Christian flag.”

The question before the court was whether flying the flag as part of a government program would be considered an official speech if the flag belonged to a private company, in this case the camp constitution. The Supreme Court has ruled that it is not.

“We conclude that, on a balanced basis, Boston did not make the hoisting and flying of private group flags a form of official discourse,” Justice Stephen Breyer wrote in the court’s opinion, saying the city improperly violated the independence of the camp constitution. Rights

Boston argued that flying the flag was an official statement because it was the city’s flagpole – in fact the pole is usually used to fly the Boston flag when it is not used for the program. During the oral argument, city attorney Douglas Harry-Holward-Dremier noted that the city’s website states that “we” remember the flags of many countries and “our goal is to nurture diversity,” indicating that the decision to fly the city flag was taken by the city. To spread his own message.

Attorney Matthew Staver, representing Shurteff, argued during the oral argument that city policy specifically used the term “public forum,” indicating that the application of flags would be an expression of the party’s private discourse.

In the court’s opinion, Breyer acknowledged that there was evidence in favor of both parties. He made it clear that if it were an official speech, Boston would have the right to deny the camp’s request to fly the flag.

“The free speech clause of the First Amendment does not prevent the government from refusing to express an opinion. When the government wants to express an opinion, speak on behalf of the community, formulate policy, or implement a program, it naturally chooses what to say and what to say. No, “wrote Breyer. “It must be true for the government to work.”

In cases like this, where “a government invites people to participate in a program,” he continues, “[t]He can blur the line between official speech and personal expression. “

To decide whether a speech, such as a flag program, is a public or private speech, Breyer said, the court must take a “complete” view of the situation. In the past, he said, the court has looked at history, the potential public perception of speech, and “how the government has actively shaped or controlled expression.”

Brayer said the general history of flag-flying would support Boston, but before looking at the history of this particular flag-flying program, it was “just our starting point.”

Addressing public perceptions, Breyer said that “situational evidence does not tip the scale” in this particular case. He said that while the public can “usually associate a flag message with Boston,” it may not be here because the Boston city flag is lowered regularly so that others can be hoisted according to the program. Private flag hoisting is often accompanied by a ceremony by private groups, without official support.

Finally, Brayer saw how much control the city government had over flags and their messages.

“The answer, it seems, is not at all,” he wrote. “And that’s the highlight of this case.”

The court’s opinion indicates how Boston stated that its goal was to “compromise all applicants” who wanted to hold events in the city’s “public forum”, including City Hall Plaza, and that the flag-flying application only asked for contact information and a brief description. Requesting event.

Breyer noted that city officials who fielded flag applications testified that he never asked to see the flag before the Camp Constitution was applied, before it was approved, or even before they were raised.

“The city’s practice was to allow flag hoisting without exception,” Brayer wrote.

Concluding that the flag program was not an official speech, Breyer later turned his attention to the question of whether the denial of Charlemagne’s appeal violated the First Amendment. The court gave the verdict after a brief analysis.

Boston admitted that it rejected the request because of its religious content, but because it believed it was an official speech. Once the court ruled that no official speech was involved, it ended up spelling out the city’s case.

“Under our precedents, and containing our official discourse here, this rejection violates the discriminatory and open discourse clause based on religious views,” Breyer wrote.