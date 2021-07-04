Screen Protector Could Harm Your Smartphone

To keep the smartphone safe, screen guards are installed on its screen. However, sometimes the use of screen guards can also be harmful for your smartphone.

When someone buys a new smartphone, they keep it with great care. To keep the new smartphone safe, screen guards are installed on its screen. However, sometimes the use of screen guards can also be harmful for your smartphone. If you use third party screen protector, then it is harmful to the health of the smartphone. Sometimes this can also interrupt the incoming calls coming in the phone. In this article, we will tell you how the wrong screen protector can harm your smartphone and how to avoid it.

blocks the sensor

According to a report recently, the two sensors Ambient Light sensor and Proximity sensor are hidden under the display of the smartphones that are coming in the market nowadays. Both these sensors are not visible to the users. These sensors are located on the right side of the smartphone screen near the receiver. Now users put a screen guard on the screen of the smartphone to protect it from damage, so many times they block the sensor. This makes the phone screen non reactive. In such a situation, sometimes the calls on the smartphone may also stop. At the same time, the in-display fingerprint scanner also does not work properly due to the use of third party screen guards.

Get company’s own screen protector

If you want to avoid this damage then you should use a branded screen protector. On the other hand, it would be best to use a screen protector from the company whose smartphone you are using. The reason for this is that smartphone companies know where the sensor is placed. In such a situation, smartphone maker companies manufacture screen protectors accordingly.

What do these two sensors do?

There are many types of sensors present in the smartphone. One of these is the Ambient light sensor. Ambient light automatically increases the light of the phone according to the sunlight. At the same time, if the phone is in a low-light place, then the light of the phone automatically decreases. At the same time, the second sensor in the phone, the Proximity Mobile sensor, turns off its light when the phone is taken near the ear. At the same time, when the smartphone is taken away from the ear, the light turns on again.