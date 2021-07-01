Screen Recorder 2.0.1.1 APK for Android – Download



Screen Recorder is a free Android screen recorder app with enhanced audio recording features. It offers a one-tap screenshot & easy use of a floating notification bar for screen recording functionality. This video recorder supports all formats that are compatible with apps and sites such as Bigo, Musically, TikTok, YouTube.

Screen Recorder allows easy video recording of video games, video calls, live performances, and music videos that you play on your mobile. This app is a big hit in the PUBG gaming community. This is due to its ability to record high-quality gameplay with the player’s natural voice-over and game conversation.

High-quality Screen Recorder

You will need to download and install the screen recorder first by clicking on the download button above. Once the install is finished you will need to select a storage folder internal or external. Next, a dialog box should appear asking you to confirm whether you want to give the app the ability to save its screen recordings to the “Movies” folder. Tap “Allow.”

Next Scroll down to Video Settings and make sure that “Record audio” is checked. And also “Audio source” is set to “Internal sound.” Change the other options, such as video recording quality, as you see fit. For the floating widget, You’ll be asked to grant the app permission to “display over other apps.

This is needed so the app’s floating screen recorder toggle can be used outside of the app. When you want to start recording screens the floating button allows recording from within any app without the switch to the app. It makes recording your mobile convenient and quick.

After all the settings have been checked exit to the home screen. A floating toolbar should appear. Start recording, take a screenshot, open settings, or close overlay. Push the record button to start recording, the widget will automatically minimize to the side until you push to maximize it.

When you have finished recording just click stop or you can click pause to take a break. While you are here check out other recording apps as well. They might prove to be the ones you are looking for. Apps such as AZ recorder or Game screen recorder.