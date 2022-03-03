Screening of films returned on track in cinema halls across the country

The film business, which has faltered due to the Corona epidemic, is getting back on track across the country.

Audiences are returning to theaters on a pan-India level. Marathi, Punjabi, Malayalam, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi movies are being shown in theatres. The performance of Hindi and regional films is giving hope that the film business, which has been faltering due to the Corona epidemic for the last two years, is getting back on track across the country. Movies are showing, being liked and OTT channels which were seen as a new trouble for theatres, are no longer visible.

The Marathi film ‘Pavankhind’, which was released a fortnight ago, thronged the cinema halls running at 50 per cent capacity in Maharashtra. The film, based on the battle of Pavankhind on July 13, 1660, between the Maratha warrior Bajiprabhu Deshpande and Siddi Masood of the Adishahi army did a business of 12 crores in the first week. On February 25, Rana Daggubati, the grandson of Chiranjeevi’s younger brother Pawan Kalyan and producer D Ramanaidu (producer of Karisma Kapoor’s debut film ‘Prem Kaidi’), produced a 75-crore Telugu film ‘Bheemala Nayak’ from 150 crores in just five days. Did more business. A lot of films are ready for release in Telugu. Same is the case with Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil films.

Punjabi film ‘Dakuan Da Munda 2’ is also releasing from today. Umang Vyas, director of Gujarati film ‘Dear Father’ (Paresh Rawal, Mansi Parekh), which is releasing today, believes that this is the right time to release the film. The audience is returning to the theatres. Khesari Lal Yadav-Amrapali Dubey’s Bhojpuri film ‘Aashiqui’ is also coming from today itself. Producers want to release their films in theatres. Not on over the top (OTT) channels. Now, the Maharashtra government has announced the opening of cinema halls in Mumbai at 100 percent capacity from March 4, relaxing the corona restrictions, which makes the film industry happy.

Although the market insists that it wants to show you movies by locking you inside the house. So cinema is going through a transition period again. After all, what is the reason that Nagraj Manjule, the director of Amitabh Bachchan’s film ‘Jhund’, pressurizes his producer Bhushan Kumar that the film should be released in theaters, not OTT channel. Bhushan Kumar is making many films. If he wanted, instead of waiting for two years, he could have made a profit by releasing ‘Jhund’ on the OTT channel. Manjule has earned a lot of praise for making a successful film like ‘Sairat’ in Marathi.

He is a ‘hardcore fan’ of Amitabh Bachchan. Grown up watching Amitabh Bachchan’s movies. He himself does not like to see the ‘big’ Bachchan on the small screen. Just as another fan Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra (director of ‘Rang De Basanti’) remarked, ‘God doesn’t look good on the small screen’ when Amitabh Bachchan first saw him enter TV commercials. People have such attachment to cinema, cinema artists and cinemas. All attempts to replace it have failed. Manjule insisted on releasing Amitabh Bachchan’s film ‘Jhund’ in theatres. There is no dearth of filmmakers like Manjule and Bhansali in Bollywood, who waited but did not release the film on OTT. This stubbornness is saving theatres.