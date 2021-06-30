Scribd 11.12 APK for Android – Download



Scribd is an e-book and audiobook subscription service. It provides an excellent platform for subscribers to access millions of e-books. Also, access audiobooks, magazines, news, documents, articles, and many more.

Scribd-reading subscription is a kind of digital library that includes around one million titles. It hosts 60 million documents on its open publishing platform. Users can read, discover, download, and share anything available on it.

Scribd is easily accessible on Android devices. You can enjoy worth reading any kind of book, documents, or audiobook. It has a very vast catalog that ranges from children’s storybooks to university books and articles of any contents. Download books or documents easily by just selecting the title. You have an option to choose the language of your choice. There are a variety of topics like science and technology, fiction, health and fitness, entertainment, music sheets, politics, money, and much more you can enjoy.

Share, copy or print any documents or books without any restrictions.

On which devices you can install Scribd:

If you are using android devices, the app is only available on android 5.0 (lollipop) or newer devices. It can be installed directly from the play store or you can install it from the AndroidAPKsfree app. But, if you are using iPhone or iPad with iOS 11 or newer you can install it from the apple store. Users using older devices would be unable to update the installed Scribd app past version, although they can visit the Scribd website using the web browser.

For fire tablets, 4th generation and later one can enjoy Scribd app and if you are having OS 5 or newer you can enjoy Scribd on your e-reader. Just install the app and keep enjoying it worth reading.

Get premium membership ($99.99 USD+Tax ) per month to get access to professionally published books, a huge variety of genres, library bestsellers, award winners, and much more. Get personalized recommendations and also get the help of the best auditors to find the books of your choice assembled by them.