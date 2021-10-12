Script is not always written that way Not everybody great fortune of going on high Sunil Gavaskar reflects on Virat Kohli captaincy tenure with defeat

Virat Kohli may not have managed to steer RCB to an IPL title but Sunil Gavaskar doesn’t think there can be any question mark over what the 32-year-old has done for the franchise over the years.

Virat Kohli’s captaincy journey came to an end with a loss in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 4 wickets in Sharjah on 11 October 2021. Virat Kohli had said before the start of the UAE leg of IPL 2021 that he would step down as the captain of RCB after the tournament is over.

On Virat Kohli’s captaincy journey ending this way, Sunil Gavaskar says that not everyone is lucky enough to bid farewell with a win. He said that very few people get a wonderful farewell. According to Gavaskar, the script is not always written according to you.

During a conversation on Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar compared the situation of Virat Kohli with that of Don Bradman and Sachin Tendulkar. “It’s definitely disappointing,” he said. Everyone wants to go high and finish. But what you want or what the fans want is not according to him every time. The script isn’t always written the way you want it to.

He said, not everyone’s fate is written to end with the best victory. Just look at Don Bradman. He needed just four runs for his average of 100, but he was dismissed for naught in his last innings. Sachin Tendulkar wanted to score a century in his last Test match, but it did not happen.

“But can anyone ever dispute what he has done for RCB? She has given a splendid performance. There was a year where he scored 973 runs in T20Is in IPL. Just 27 runs short of 1000 runs.

“It’s very rare,” he said. Look what he has done for RCB. They have given RCB a kind of profile, a kind of brand identity that very few cricketers have given to their franchises.

Gavaskar said, yes, therefore, it is sad to see him not win. But the fact that he is committed to RCB, as long as he plays, will play for RCB shows his commitment to RCB.

Kohli is the highest run-scorer in IPL history with 6283 runs in 207 matches. Kohli has played only for the Bangalore franchise since the beginning of his career. Kohli has vowed not to play for any other team in the T20 league.