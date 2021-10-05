Scroll is closing in ‘almost’ 30 days to be part of Twitter Blue

Scroll’s ad-free subscription web service is shutting down as an independent entity in “approximately” 30 days, the company announced in an email to customers. The service — which was bought by Twitter earlier this year — will instead be included in the growing Twitter Blue Premium subscription as “ad-free articles.”

In its current form, Scroll is a $5-per-month service that provides ad-free browsing of hundreds of websites, including the Atlantichandjob Buzzfeed News, g / o media, USA Today, And Vox Media – which includes full disclosure The verge. It works by using a combination of third-party cookies and browser extensions to prevent websites from showing ads to paid customers.

Oh man, Twitter is closing the scroll. It was a very small service that let me read The Verge, The Atlantic and many other sites ad-free while contributing dollars to journalism through my meditations. bring on twitter blue i guess pic.twitter.com/AP9G8GEIIiG — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) 5 October 2021

Scrolls was bought by Twitter in May, at which point it stopped accepting new sign-ups while the company explored its plans for an ad-free service; Today’s announcement that Scroll’s service will be added to Twitter Blue appears to provide the answer.

Twitter Blue The service currently offers a variety of bonus features, including an “undo” feature for quickly reverting your tweets, a bookmarks folder for grouping and saving tweets, and a reader mode that can handle long threads. Converts text into a single, cohesive block of text. It also adds some cosmetic changes, including color themes and custom app icons. But the addition of Scroll’s ad-free service will mark one of the biggest features coming to Twitter Blue.

There isn’t much detail in Scrolls and Twitter’s announcement of what the change will look like, practically speaking. The two companies have yet to clarify how existing Scrolls customers will transition to Twitter Blue (assuming there’s a direct way to switch), when Scrolls’ service will be available on Twitter Blue, or even. That would be a solid day when the standalone service will be shut down. The company is promising more details in the coming weeks.

Any information regarding price and availability is also absent from the news. One of Scroll’s selling points was that its $5-per-month fee would be (at least in part) spent for the journalism that subscribers read: Scroll kept $1.50, while another $3.50 per month primarily was divided between sites based on how much a reader was reading them.

Twitter hasn’t said whether it’s changing that price, either – currently, Twitter Blue is only available in Australia and Canada for $3.49 CAD or $4.49 AUD, with a $2.99 ​​price tag for the US. It’s a rumour. Adding Scroll to that service in its current form without raising the price would mean changing how sites get paid.

Additionally, Twitter Blue is currently only available in Australia and Canada, meaning that unless the service expands heavily over the next month, it will take some time for existing Scroll customers to get their ad-free experience back. Maybe – assuming that Twitter’s implementation of its “ad-free articles” still has the same scrolling experience.