Scrutiny continues for Grambling football after Briles hire

11 seconds ago
Former Baylor coach Art Brills is facing an investigation after being hired to be the new offensive coordinator of the Grumbling State football program.

He has been a pariah in Brills College football since 2016, when Baylor fired him and his staff after an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against players.

That didn’t stop new G-Rambling coach Hugh Jackson from making an amazing appointment last week. Brills, 66, coached briefly in Italy and then at a high school in Mount Vernon, Texas when he was fired from Baylor.

Grumbling’s decision received new attention on Monday when the Hugh Jackson Foundation’s three-day-old social media statement gained traction.

The statement – which was confirmed by Kimberly Demart, executive director of the foundation – said: “We believe that through the hiring of Coach Brills and the well-developed programs in our place, this hire will help teach others the importance of education. How to prevent abuse. Knowing, accurate reporting, providing adequate resources to victims and building strong law enforcement partnerships within the community. “

DeMart said Jackson was traveling Monday and was unavailable for comment.

Former grumbling quarterback Doug Williams – who was the first black quarterback to win a Super Bowl with Washington in 1988 – said Monday that he had read the foundation’s statement and had done nothing to influence his opinion. The NFL executive, along with the Washington commanders, still believes that Grumbling made a mistake.

“I don’t know what you got out of this statement,” Williams told the AP on Monday. “I don’t think anything needs to be added. Everyone knows what I think about it. I’m not going to change.”

Nevertheless, the prominent HBCU in North Louisiana did not change its decision until Monday afternoon.

“Art Brills is still our offensive coordinator,” said Brian Howard, director of Grambling Sports Information.

In the Baylor case, the NCAA Violation Panel stated that the Briles “failed to meet even the most basic expectations of the kind of behavior an individual should respond to in this case. Completely failed to meet this standard. “

Baylor paid more than 15 million after dismissing Brills. He later admitted his mistake and apologized for “some bad things” that happened in his custody.

This is the first time since 2016 that no coach has tried to recruit Brills. Southern Miss Coach Jay Hopson tried to hire Brills in 2019 as the program’s offensive coordinator, although the university administration eventually vetoed Hopson’s wishes.

Brilles was considered one of the top offensive coaches in the country when he led Baylor from 2008-15, leading the program to a 65-37 record. His spread crime regularly puts the Bears in the AP Top 25 and the program had four 10-win seasons in the five years between 2011-15.

Jackson is the former head coach of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders and the Cleveland Browns.

